Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 25, 2026

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New AI tool can personalise diet, exercise plans for Healthier SG goals
More males in S’pore getting HPV vaccine amid growing awareness of benefits
One clinic chain said males now account for about 30% of those getting the HPV vaccine.
Thailand urges calm over S’pore’s Covid-19 spike
Reported cases have risen over the past month, but the total remains below the five-year median.
China’s tech industry wooing NUS, NTU AI grads
Climbing to the top: Who’s next after Anwar
We break down the field and rate each new candidate’s bid to become Malaysia’s 11th leader.
The Circle Line’s almost complete. Its walkways don’t have to be empty
Why making CPF LIFE part of your retirement plan can pay for most expenses
It is a solid back-up plan that can give your overall investment portfolio a boost due to its stable payouts.
Meet 3 women in S’pore making a living from live-streaming at home
The work is flexible but there are also pitfalls like loss of privacy, online attacks.