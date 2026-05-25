Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 25, 2026

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Published
May 25, 2026, 07:45 AM

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New AI tool can personalise diet, exercise plans for Healthier SG goals

It generates, refines health plans based on information, preferences given by user.

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More males in S’pore getting HPV vaccine amid growing awareness of benefits

One clinic chain said males now account for about 30% of those getting the HPV vaccine.

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Thailand urges calm over S’pore’s Covid-19 spike

Reported cases have risen over the past month, but the total remains below the five-year median.

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China’s tech industry wooing NUS, NTU AI grads

Recruitment drive reflects stark talent shortage in China’s all-important AI sector.

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Climbing to the top: Who’s next after Anwar

We break down the field and rate each new candidate’s bid to become Malaysia’s 11th leader.

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The Circle Line’s almost complete. Its walkways don’t have to be empty

These corridors represent genuinely accessible, climate-controlled civic space.

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Why making CPF LIFE part of your retirement plan can pay for most expenses

It is a solid back-up plan that can give your overall investment portfolio a boost due to its stable payouts.

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Meet 3 women in S’pore making a living from live-streaming at home

The work is flexible but there are also pitfalls like loss of privacy, online attacks.

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Endangered turtles rescued here still can’t return to Indonesia: ACRES

The 30 turtles in their care were rescued in batches from 2009.

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June school holiday activities to keep kids busy while learning to save the earth

Here are some fun ways for parents to raise eco-conscious kids.

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