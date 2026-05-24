Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 24, 2026

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Koh Poh Koon bids farewell at last event as senior minister of state
Surgeons perform first brain tumour removal through eye socket here
I thought it was red watercolour. It was blood: Dad of girl run over by taxi
Suspect ‘down’ after shooting at officers near White House, official says
Trump says framework of Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’
Iran’s Fars news agency said the agreement would allow Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz.
CDA recommends adults in S’pore get tested for HIV at least once
Finding love on LinkedIn: Why are more singles giving it a shot?
Dating apps are exhausting, so some singles are now turning to the professional networking platform.
S’pore’s young professionals earn well, but ‘feel poor’
The cost of a successful career? Time spent with my family
Identity thief forged NRIC to try and get $2.9m loan using victim’s house as collateral
Scam uncovered when victim received SLA letter about caveat lodged against his Katong home.