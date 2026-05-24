Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 24, 2026

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Published
May 24, 2026, 08:19 AM

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Koh Poh Koon bids farewell at last event as senior minister of state

‘I’m not running away,’ he tells attendees at TCM awards ceremony last night.

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Surgeons perform first brain tumour removal through eye socket here

Patient left hospital in just three days without neurological or eye complications.

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I thought it was red watercolour. It was blood: Dad of girl run over by taxi

Both father and daughter are calling on people to be more aware of road safety.

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Suspect ‘down’ after shooting at officers near White House, official says

President Trump was at the White House at the time.

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Trump says framework of Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’

Iran’s Fars news agency said the agreement would allow Iran to manage the Strait of Hormuz.

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CDA recommends adults in S’pore get tested for HIV at least once

HIV self-testing kits can be bought at selected retail pharmacies nationwide.

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Finding love on LinkedIn: Why are more singles giving it a shot?

Dating apps are exhausting, so some singles are now turning to the professional networking platform.

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S’pore’s young professionals earn well, but ‘feel poor’

The definition of financial comfort has shifted faster than salaries can keep up.

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The cost of a successful career? Time spent with my family

Children grow up gradually, then suddenly, says the writer.

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Identity thief forged NRIC to try and get $2.9m loan using victim’s house as collateral

Scam uncovered when victim received SLA letter about caveat lodged against his Katong home.

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