Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 22, 2026

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Simba’s parent company Tuas terminates deal to buy shares in M1
Tuas said Simba will continue to operate in S’pore while an IMDA investigation is ongoing.
Singtel’s shares down 6.4% as S’pore business weakens
All IHL students to learn AI skills via compulsory modules by 2027
Beyond using AI, graduates must learn to lead, master and question it, said the Education Minister.
Internship experience, soft skills vital in AI era: Panel
Visitors return to Snow City for one last snowfall ahead of Sept 30 closure
Mix of locals, tourists seen at venue that holds nostalgic childhood memories for many.
S’pore’s bystander problem: Would you stop a molester on the MRT?
Do conservative societal attitudes contribute to such behaviour? We discuss this and more in the podcast.
Fire breaks out at Pattaya hotel as rescue teams rush to evacuate tourists
Move over, fuel guzzlers: China’s EV exports lead the way in energy crisis
For the first time, it is exporting more electric cars than those that run solely on fossil fuels.
Beyond bromance: Xi-Putin summit a nod to China’s superpower status
2 women arrested for allegedly selling fake goods online
Over 400 counterfeit items worth almost $15k that allegedly infringed on trademarks were seized.