Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 22, 2026

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Published
May 22, 2026, 07:57 AM

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Simba’s parent company Tuas terminates deal to buy shares in M1

Tuas said Simba will continue to operate in S’pore while an IMDA investigation is ongoing.

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Singtel’s shares down 6.4% as S’pore business weakens

The telco reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Australian subsidiary Optus.

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All IHL students to learn AI skills via compulsory modules by 2027

Beyond using AI, graduates must learn to lead, master and question it, said the Education Minister.

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Internship experience, soft skills vital in AI era: Panel

Fresh grads must cultivate human qualities such as leadership, communication skills.

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Visitors return to Snow City for one last snowfall ahead of Sept 30 closure

Mix of locals, tourists seen at venue that holds nostalgic childhood memories for many.

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S’pore’s bystander problem: Would you stop a molester on the MRT?

Will a new bystander campaign by the police get more people to speak up for victims for molest and voyeurism?

Do conservative societal attitudes contribute to such behaviour? We discuss this and more in the podcast.

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Fire breaks out at Pattaya hotel as rescue teams rush to evacuate tourists

Witnesses described scenes of confusion and fear during last night’s incident.

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Move over, fuel guzzlers: China’s EV exports lead the way in energy crisis

For the first time, it is exporting more electric cars than those that run solely on fossil fuels.

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Beyond bromance: Xi-Putin summit a nod to China’s superpower status

Russia is happy to play junior partner partly because it needs this relationship.

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2 women arrested for allegedly selling fake goods online

Over 400 counterfeit items worth almost $15k that allegedly infringed on trademarks were seized.

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