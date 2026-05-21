Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 21, 2026

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Container firm execs, including S’porean shipping veteran, accused of price fixing in US
Work on sector-wide AI projects has begun, starting with aviation
Connectivity challenges demonstrate where Republic can be world’s ‘living lab’, says Minister.
When Putin met Xi: Was timing everything?
He is the latest foreign leader to visit Beijing, pointing to China’s pivotal role in the world today.
S’pore can overcome tariff, war risks as outlook for global trade improves
Has the US-Iran conflict reduced the appeal of Gulf expat life?
StanChart CEO reassures staff after backlash over ‘lower-value human’ remark
Over 130 arrested in S’pore in crackdown on transnational scams
Stamford Catering fined $8k over gastroenteritis incidents
Air New Zealand launches new direct flights between S’pore, Christchurch
SCDF officer allegedly dozed off while driving a fire engine, injuring 3 men in accident
SCDF said the sergeant has been removed from frontline duties and placed in an admin post.