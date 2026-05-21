Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 21, 2026

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Published
May 21, 2026, 07:57 AM

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Container firm execs, including S’porean shipping veteran, accused of price fixing in US

They were believed to have agreed to restrict their output of shipping containers.

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Work on sector-wide AI projects has begun, starting with aviation

Connectivity challenges demonstrate where Republic can be world’s ‘living lab’, says Minister.

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When Putin met Xi: Was timing everything?

He is the latest foreign leader to visit Beijing, pointing to China’s pivotal role in the world today.

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S’pore can overcome tariff, war risks as outlook for global trade improves

Analysts believe growth in goods trade will boost export-driven Asian economies.

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Has the US-Iran conflict reduced the appeal of Gulf expat life?

Comfort, financial rewards now sit alongside geopolitical uncertainty.

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StanChart CEO reassures staff after backlash over ‘lower-value human’ remark

The bank did not confirm if staff in Singapore will be affected by the job cuts.

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Over 130 arrested in S’pore in crackdown on transnational scams

About $963m was lost to these scams conducted across various territories.

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Stamford Catering fined $8k over gastroenteritis incidents

Its food business operations was suspended in October 2024.

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Air New Zealand launches new direct flights between S’pore, Christchurch

The new service will operate three days a week starting from Oct 28.

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SCDF officer allegedly dozed off while driving a fire engine, injuring 3 men in accident

SCDF said the sergeant has been removed from frontline duties and placed in an admin post.

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