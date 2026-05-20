Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 20, 2026

Updated
Published
May 20, 2026, 07:54 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

S’pore steps up public health measures after WHO alert on Ebola

Health advisories on the outbreak are displayed at all points of entry to Singapore for travellers.

READ MORE HERE

Guard against complacency as risk of another pandemic crisis remains: Ong Ye Kung

Ebola outbreak, hantavirus prove infectious disease threats continue to emerge, he added.

READ MORE HERE

What happened on turbulence-hit SIA flight that left 1 dead, 79 hurt?

The final report found that neither the on-board weather radar nor the pilots detected inclement weather.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore to undergo review by UN atomic watchdog in 2027

It is part of process to see if Republic can make informed decision on adopting nuclear energy.

READ MORE HERE

What caregiving looks like in a super-aged society

By 2030, about one in four Singaporeans will be 65 or older.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s AI pivot will require a very different playbook

Policy innovation in at least 5 areas will be needed to achieve the ESR’s ambitious wish list.

READ MORE HERE

Brutal stabbing in Kelantan puts spotlight on femicide

Deeper, systemic issues of power, control at play, say criminologists and rights advocates.

READ MORE HERE

Will K-pop concerts soon feature robots instead of humans?

G-Dragon’s agency sees role for humanoids, which can perform in many places at once.

READ MORE HERE

A look back at Michael Jackson’s 90s visits to S’pore as biopic tops charts

The S’pore Zoo’s staff brought six orang utans to Jackson by the poolside of Raffles Hotel in 1993.

READ MORE HERE

Drink-driving suspect who failed to give blood sample acquitted

The judge said the treating doctor had not authorised the taking of a blood sample from the patient.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.