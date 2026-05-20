Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 20, 2026

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S’pore steps up public health measures after WHO alert on Ebola
Health advisories on the outbreak are displayed at all points of entry to Singapore for travellers.
Guard against complacency as risk of another pandemic crisis remains: Ong Ye Kung
Ebola outbreak, hantavirus prove infectious disease threats continue to emerge, he added.
What happened on turbulence-hit SIA flight that left 1 dead, 79 hurt?
The final report found that neither the on-board weather radar nor the pilots detected inclement weather.
S’pore to undergo review by UN atomic watchdog in 2027
It is part of process to see if Republic can make informed decision on adopting nuclear energy.
What caregiving looks like in a super-aged society
S’pore’s AI pivot will require a very different playbook
Policy innovation in at least 5 areas will be needed to achieve the ESR’s ambitious wish list.
Brutal stabbing in Kelantan puts spotlight on femicide
Deeper, systemic issues of power, control at play, say criminologists and rights advocates.
Will K-pop concerts soon feature robots instead of humans?
A look back at Michael Jackson’s 90s visits to S’pore as biopic tops charts
The S’pore Zoo’s staff brought six orang utans to Jackson by the poolside of Raffles Hotel in 1993.
Drink-driving suspect who failed to give blood sample acquitted
The judge said the treating doctor had not authorised the taking of a blood sample from the patient.