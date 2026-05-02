Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 2, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Govt can’t protect every job in AI shift, but will protect every worker: PM Wong
To aid the AI transition, S’pore will scale up company training committees across various sectors.
Decision on Pritam signals WP leadership’s support for him; cadres will decide his future: Analysts
Two developments to watch are a promised special cadre members’ conference and the party’s internal leadership election.
Lower interest rates, resilient Singapore retail sector behind surge of mall deals
This is despite issues from the Iran war that could curb people’s spending, and lead to slower economic growth globally.
Liu Thai Ker planned 20 of 24 HDB towns, here’s what they looked like on paper
Adults preying on minors via Telegram bot Leomatch may face jail, caning: MHA, MDDI
Concerns were raised over the bot after three men were hauled to court for using it to prey on young victims.
Johor is promoting a state identity. Not everyone feels the same about it
Rising costs of living, inequality and federal tensions are putting “Bangsa Johor” to the test.
The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart
Man arrested for drink driving after accident in Clarke Quay
Singapore HeritageFest to feature live show on bumboat celebrating nation’s maritime history
The show along the Singapore River is among the more than 100 festival programmes taking place from May 1 to 24.