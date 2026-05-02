Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 2, 2026

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Published
May 02, 2026, 08:30 AM

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Govt can’t protect every job in AI shift, but will protect every worker: PM Wong

To aid the AI transition, S’pore will scale up company training committees across various sectors.

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Decision on Pritam signals WP leadership’s support for him; cadres will decide his future: Analysts

Two developments to watch are a promised special cadre members’ conference and the party’s internal leadership election.

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Lower interest rates, resilient Singapore retail sector behind surge of mall deals

This is despite issues from the Iran war that could curb people’s spending, and lead to slower economic growth globally.

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Liu Thai Ker planned 20 of 24 HDB towns, here’s what they looked like on paper

Some of these plans are being made publicly accessible online for the first time.

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Adults preying on minors via Telegram bot Leomatch may face jail, caning: MHA, MDDI

Concerns were raised over the bot after three men were hauled to court for using it to prey on young victims.

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Johor is promoting a state identity. Not everyone feels the same about it

Rising costs of living, inequality and federal tensions are putting “Bangsa Johor” to the test.

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The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

The escalating family feud could well impact Sarawak’s upcoming state election.

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Man arrested for drink driving after accident in Clarke Quay

At one point in the video, the car almost mounts the kerb of the road divider.

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Singapore HeritageFest to feature live show on bumboat celebrating nation’s maritime history

The show along the Singapore River is among the more than 100 festival programmes taking place from May 1 to 24.

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Limits to repairing a damaged EV battery

The work can be done only by specialists trained to handle high-voltage batteries.

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