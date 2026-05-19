Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 19, 2026

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S’pore climbers sticking to plans to scale active volcanoes
Some say they will proceed unless climbing ban is imposed; others monitoring situation.
Hawker centre in Bedok linked to TB clusters undergoes deep cleaning
It will reopen tomorrow after a deep cleaning with disinfectant that can eliminate the TB bacteria.
Bird deaths hit record high, with man-made structures named top culprit
Glass facades of buildings reflect sky and greenery, leading birds to crash into them.
Failed Simba-M1 merger may raise costs for telcos, pose a setback for Keppel
Deal could have helped recovery of average revenue per user by easing price pressures, say analysts.
More ships arrive in S’pore as Iran war disrupts Mid-East routes
Ships more conservative in buying fuel amid price volatility due to the conflict, say experts.
5 dead, including 2 teen suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque
TV footage showed armed response teams outside a building and a person lying in a pool of blood.
Manila rejects special US status for planned Luzon industrial hub
S’pore’s building boom is forcing a reckoning on migrant labour
Can the country continue treating its indispensable migrant workers as temporary outsiders?
3 shuttle buses to ply key TEL MRT stations on Saturdays
Lease for largest used-car hub set to be renewed till 2040
The owners of Automobile Megamart still need to submit land survey reports and pay stamp duty.