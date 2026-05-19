Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 19, 2026

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Published
May 19, 2026, 07:54 AM

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S’pore climbers sticking to plans to scale active volcanoes

Some say they will proceed unless climbing ban is imposed; others monitoring situation.

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Hawker centre in Bedok linked to TB clusters undergoes deep cleaning

It will reopen tomorrow after a deep cleaning with disinfectant that can eliminate the TB bacteria.

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Bird deaths hit record high, with man-made structures named top culprit

Glass facades of buildings reflect sky and greenery, leading birds to crash into them.

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Failed Simba-M1 merger may raise costs for telcos, pose a setback for Keppel

Deal could have helped recovery of average revenue per user by easing price pressures, say analysts.

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More ships arrive in S’pore as Iran war disrupts Mid-East routes

Ships more conservative in buying fuel amid price volatility due to the conflict, say experts.

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5 dead, including 2 teen suspects, after shooting at San Diego mosque

TV footage showed armed response teams outside a building and a person lying in a pool of blood.

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Manila rejects special US status for planned Luzon industrial hub

The facility comes under the Pax Silica US-led initiative.

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S’pore’s building boom is forcing a reckoning on migrant labour

Can the country continue treating its indispensable migrant workers as temporary outsiders?

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3 shuttle buses to ply key TEL MRT stations on Saturdays

The paid shuttle bus services will run from 5am to 8.30am.

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Lease for largest used-car hub set to be renewed till 2040

The owners of Automobile Megamart still need to submit land survey reports and pay stamp duty.

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