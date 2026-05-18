Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 18, 2026

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Published
May 18, 2026, 08:05 AM

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Trump warns ‘won’t be anything left’ of Iran unless it agrees to deal

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

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More S’pore residents buying Swiss franc for safe-haven appeal

The Singdollar is seen more as a defensive currency within Asia.

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No LRT service between Senja and Bukit Panjang ‘due to track intrusion’: SMRT

The operator said a man was seen trespassing on the track.

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IMDA suspends review of proposed telco merger between Simba and M1

IMDA learnt that Simba could have been using radio frequency bands not assigned to them and is investigating.

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The AI risk of losing the skills you’ve mastered over the years

AI should not be a substitute for the basics of learning and thinking.

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Snap polls in Malaysia possible if unity government fractures, says PM Anwar

The PM also hit out at certain state governments for giving handouts just before the elections.

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MRT worker dies after being hit by concrete slab at Cross Island Line work site

The incident happened at the construction site of the upcoming Turf City MRT station.

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How a feathered migrant is reshaping Singapore’s parks and fields

Hundreds of the Asian openbill have arrived for reasons scientists still do not fully understand.

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Buyer loses car to collapsed dealer’s creditor, incurs $100k in legal costs

The legal ownership of the car was never transferred to the buyer.

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Famous temple in Japan urges summer visitors to avoid revealing attire

Many visitors have been wearing short skirts and revealing tops during the warmer months.

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