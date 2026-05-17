Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 17, 2026

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Published
May 17, 2026, 08:03 AM

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18,000 flats in 12 neighbourhoods to be upgraded under Home Improvement Programme

Home owners will get structural improvements, and can opt for subsidised upgrades.

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Trump-Xi summit: Win, lose or draw?

It was always going to be unrealistic to expect a grand bargain.

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Fatherhood, full-time: Why more Singapore men are staying home to care for their children

Experts say more is needed to achieve an egalitarian society.

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In GE2025’s closest contested wards, the ground game continues a year on

Analysts expect competitive contests in these four constituencies again at the next election.

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Opposition parties not in the House are still on the ground

PSP and RDU said they gather feedback from residents on bread-and-butter issues.

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Even for short car trips, buckle children up; it’s a matter of life and death: KKH doctor

Parents are urged to use age-appropriate restraints for their children when travelling in vehicles.

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A teen noticed sacrifices of Indonesian helpers. His initiative to help now reaches beyond Singapore

The Peduli initiative now runs chapters in Indonesia's West Kalimantan.

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Man forced ex-wife to sign away HDB flat but agreement ruled as invalid

An agreement that is signed before a divorce cannot be enforced unless the courts find that it is fair.

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Singapore’s Max Maeder reclaims Formula Kite World Championships title

It is the Singaporean kitefoiler's third world title.

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What becoming halal-certified means for Singapore restaurants

Brands like Paris Baguette, Tim Hortons obtained halal certification for their outlets here in 2026.

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