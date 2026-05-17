Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 17, 2026

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18,000 flats in 12 neighbourhoods to be upgraded under Home Improvement Programme
Trump-Xi summit: Win, lose or draw?
Fatherhood, full-time: Why more Singapore men are staying home to care for their children
In GE2025’s closest contested wards, the ground game continues a year on
Analysts expect competitive contests in these four constituencies again at the next election.
Opposition parties not in the House are still on the ground
Even for short car trips, buckle children up; it’s a matter of life and death: KKH doctor
Parents are urged to use age-appropriate restraints for their children when travelling in vehicles.
A teen noticed sacrifices of Indonesian helpers. His initiative to help now reaches beyond Singapore
Man forced ex-wife to sign away HDB flat but agreement ruled as invalid
An agreement that is signed before a divorce cannot be enforced unless the courts find that it is fair.
Singapore’s Max Maeder reclaims Formula Kite World Championships title
What becoming halal-certified means for Singapore restaurants
Brands like Paris Baguette, Tim Hortons obtained halal certification for their outlets here in 2026.