Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 16, 2026

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Published
May 16, 2026, 07:51 AM

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Living with AI: What is S’pore’s strategy to stand out in the global race?

Training tech-fluent workers, being an AI test bed for real-world issues key to staying ahead.

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Turning the economic strategy vision into reality will be key challenge for 4G leadership

Success hinges on ability to rally people when pain of economic restructuring hits.

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New private home sales jumped to a six-month high in April

Tengah Garden Residences, Vela Bay accounted for 79% of the overall new home sales.

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The Kallang to host more blockbuster events, be ‘Wembley’ of the region

Kallang Wave Mall will also undergo a revamp from this month.

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H&M lays off staff in S’pore, moves regional HQ to Malaysia

It declined to reveal how many workers and which roles were affected.

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Xi Jinping has just rewritten the rules of US-China rivalry

Beijing has accepted it is in competition with the US but wants guard rails in place.

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VEP applications, renewal for foreign-registered vehicles with unpaid fines will be denied

Fines can be paid through channels such as the AXS website and mobile app.

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12 coffee shops tap NEA grants to renovate toilets, start deep-cleaning works

They include outlets in Clementi and  Ang Mo Kio.

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Long queues ahead of Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop launch

The pocket watches will be sold at the Swatch stores at Ion Orchard, MBS from 10am today.

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No foul play suspected in father, daughter found dead in Sengkang flat in 2025: Coroner

Their remains were found in the flat after the town council received complaints of a foul smell.

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