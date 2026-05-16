Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 16, 2026

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Living with AI: What is S’pore’s strategy to stand out in the global race?
Training tech-fluent workers, being an AI test bed for real-world issues key to staying ahead.
Turning the economic strategy vision into reality will be key challenge for 4G leadership
New private home sales jumped to a six-month high in April
The Kallang to host more blockbuster events, be ‘Wembley’ of the region
H&M lays off staff in S’pore, moves regional HQ to Malaysia
Xi Jinping has just rewritten the rules of US-China rivalry
Beijing has accepted it is in competition with the US but wants guard rails in place.
VEP applications, renewal for foreign-registered vehicles with unpaid fines will be denied
12 coffee shops tap NEA grants to renovate toilets, start deep-cleaning works
Long queues ahead of Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop launch
The pocket watches will be sold at the Swatch stores at Ion Orchard, MBS from 10am today.
No foul play suspected in father, daughter found dead in Sengkang flat in 2025: Coroner
Their remains were found in the flat after the town council received complaints of a foul smell.