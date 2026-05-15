Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15, 2026

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Published
May 15, 2026, 07:56 AM

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3 new Circle Line MRT stations to open on July 12, completing its loop

Public can preview and ride free of charge between the three stations on July 4.

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HDB to refresh 4 wet markets after lease expiry

The markets are in Fajar, Yew Tee, Bukit Batok West and Woodlands North.

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SIA warns of higher cost pressures as jet fuel prices surge

Airline group posts 57.4% fall in net profit in the recent financial year.

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Families for Life chair urges wider support networks for children

He called for an expanded definition of family, one that includes grandparents, aunties and uncles.

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Xi warns Trump to handle Taiwan issue with caution

Island’s independence and peace across Taiwan Strait are irreconcilable, he says.

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From pig farms to petrol prices, answers elude Anwar’s govt

Strain on administration starting to show, as talk surfaces of possible snap election.

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Hospitality industry needs to tap tech without losing human touch: Atiom chief

Tech should be used to free front-line staff to focus on guests and art of service, he adds.

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When cancer strikes the young, survival is only the beginning

Rates of the disease are increasing among those under 40.

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Futuristic pop-up library brings sci-fi books and art to Parkway Parade

Visitors can also create their own sci-fi stories at an AI station.

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Victim loses at least $4.9m in scam involving deepfakes of PM Wong, govt officials

The victim received a WhatsApp message with a profile photo of the Secretary to the Cabinet.

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