Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 15, 2026

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3 new Circle Line MRT stations to open on July 12, completing its loop
HDB to refresh 4 wet markets after lease expiry
SIA warns of higher cost pressures as jet fuel prices surge
Families for Life chair urges wider support networks for children
He called for an expanded definition of family, one that includes grandparents, aunties and uncles.
Xi warns Trump to handle Taiwan issue with caution
From pig farms to petrol prices, answers elude Anwar’s govt
Strain on administration starting to show, as talk surfaces of possible snap election.
Hospitality industry needs to tap tech without losing human touch: Atiom chief
Tech should be used to free front-line staff to focus on guests and art of service, he adds.
When cancer strikes the young, survival is only the beginning
Futuristic pop-up library brings sci-fi books and art to Parkway Parade
Victim loses at least $4.9m in scam involving deepfakes of PM Wong, govt officials
The victim received a WhatsApp message with a profile photo of the Secretary to the Cabinet.