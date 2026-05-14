Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 14, 2026

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What is a ‘Godzilla’ El Nino, and how could it affect S’pore?
Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Xi, after trade chiefs conclude talks
Both countries are expected to announce plans for the so-called “Board of Trade” and “Board of Investment”.
From robotics to medtech: S’pore deep tech firms tap US market for expansion
PropertyLimBrothers co-founder returns to PropNex with 36 agents
While he is still a PLB shareholder, he is not holding any positions or directorship in the firm.
Video of ex-actor Huang Yiliang’s hawker stall assistant posted online, she considers quitting job
She is ‘distraught’ at being filmed without her consent and that the clip has gone viral.
Heartland shops aren’t what they used to be
S’pore to trial multi-cancer early detection tests, targeted screening
The participants recruited will be linked to S’pore’s national health database and tracked over time.
Charities to offer subsidised services for kids with special learning needs
Epstein island’s billionaire owner is battling zealous voyeurs
The release of the Epstein Files has spun the social-media frenzy over him into a cultural phenomenon.