Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 14, 2026

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Published
May 14, 2026, 07:49 AM

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What is a ‘Godzilla’ El Nino, and how could it affect S’pore?

The Meteorological Service S’pore said hotter weather is expected from July.

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Trump arrives in Beijing for summit with Xi, after trade chiefs conclude talks

Both countries are expected to announce plans for the so-called “Board of Trade” and “Board of Investment”.

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From robotics to medtech: S’pore deep tech firms tap US market for expansion

They benefit from tech ecosystems in major hubs, have access to more opportunities.

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PropertyLimBrothers co-founder returns to PropNex with 36 agents

While he is still a PLB shareholder, he is not holding any positions or directorship in the firm.

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Video of ex-actor Huang Yiliang’s hawker stall assistant posted online, she considers quitting job

She is ‘distraught’ at being filmed without her consent and that the clip has gone viral.

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Heartland shops aren’t what they used to be

Younger households today are drawn more to malls instead of these shops.

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S’pore to trial multi-cancer early detection tests, targeted screening

The participants recruited will be linked to S’pore’s national health database and tracked over time.

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Charities to offer subsidised services for kids with special learning needs

They will support those with different developmental needs and learning disorders.

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Epstein island’s billionaire owner is battling zealous voyeurs

The release of the Epstein Files has spun the social-media frenzy over him into a cultural phenomenon.

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Serial cheat repeatedly baited victims with Rolex watch on Carousell

Beyond cheating, his recent crime spree included stealing from his workplace.

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