Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 13, 2026

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Fees collected by govt agencies legal and proper, despite not set out in law: MND
US charges S’pore, Indian firms with crimes linked to 2024 bridge collapse
S’pore-based Synergy Marine was charged with defrauding the US, causing the death of six workers.
Trump heads to Beijing amid war, trade tensions and hardened rivalry
Expectations are low but summit offers leaders’ the opportunity to air pressing concerns.
New network aims to double number of defence volunteers in 3 to 5 years
Genting S’pore rolls out new attractions as Mid-East conflict weighs on earnings
Lack of social capital a barrier for Malay community despite signs of rising educational mobility
Some respondents in the study said they “felt they had to work harder to prove their competence”.
Will premium BTO projects dampen desire for private homes?
Despite landmark architecture, premium features & prime locations, a big gap remains.
Possible road signs, markings for ERP 2 to be trialled at five new locations
Those selected are existing ERP charging locations which represent a range of traffic, road conditions.
Grab to launch new bonus plan for drivers after earlier version shelved
‘Streaks’ scheme draws mixed views, with some believing their earnings will take a hit.