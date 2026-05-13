Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 13, 2026

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May 13, 2026, 07:49 AM

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Fees collected by govt agencies legal and proper, despite not set out in law: MND

Its explanation comes after an intense debate in Parliament.

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US charges S’pore, Indian firms with crimes linked to 2024 bridge collapse

S’pore-based Synergy Marine was charged with defrauding the US, causing the death of six workers.

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Trump heads to Beijing amid war, trade tensions and hardened rivalry

Expectations are low but summit offers leaders’ the opportunity to air pressing concerns.

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New network aims to double number of defence volunteers in 3 to 5 years

Pathways to play supporting role alongside national servicemen to be expanded.

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Genting S’pore rolls out new attractions as Mid-East conflict weighs on earnings

RWS is stepping up efforts to refresh its attractions, broaden revenue streams.

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Lack of social capital a barrier for Malay community despite signs of rising educational mobility

Some respondents in the study said they “felt they had to work harder to prove their competence”.

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Will premium BTO projects dampen desire for private homes?

Despite landmark architecture, premium features & prime locations, a big gap remains.

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Possible road signs, markings for ERP 2 to be trialled at five new locations

Those selected are existing ERP charging locations which represent a range of traffic, road conditions.

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Grab to launch new bonus plan for drivers after earlier version shelved

‘Streaks’ scheme draws mixed views, with some believing their earnings will take a hit.

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Man who made over 1,000 silent calls to police to be charged

He allegedly made the calls over one week in April.

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