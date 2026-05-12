Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 12, 2026

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Published
May 12, 2026, 08:08 AM

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Expedition to Mount Dukono that left 3 hikers dead advertised as beginner-friendly

The entry points to the Indonesian volcano were ordered to be permanently closed.

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S’pore’s hidden bill: From the Middle East oil shock to your wallet

The Iran war impact is a wake-up call to speed up the shift to clean energy, says the writer.

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PAP, WP take up positions with AI disruption emerging as next possible political battleground

The Govt is building a tripartite response, while WP is proposing measures that bypass that strategy.

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Trump says Iran ceasefire on ‘massive life support’

Trump called Iran’s response to his peace proposal a “piece of garbage” and he “didn’t even finish reading it”.

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Raised on ‘karung guni’ money, they take pride in carrying their dad’s business forward

Hock Siong & Co is a second-hand furniture business rooted in the rag-and-bone trade.

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A baby boom in the Trump administration but not in America

The White House has a number of proposals to fight the demographic trend of fewer births.

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‘Two husbands’ ad no joking matter for China’s authorities

Officials warned brands against riling up people’s emotions to win customers.

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New platform Tekka.sg seeks to put Indian businesses in S’pore on the map

The platform currently lists 120 businesses, with another 100 expected to be added by end-June.

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3 men to be charged with rioting after incident involving 18-year-old victim

The victim had injuries to his lips and was taken to hospital.

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French patisserie Laduree back in S’pore, opens flagship store at Takashimaya

The brand shuttered at the same venue in 2020, but held a pop-up at Ion Orchard n November 2025.

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