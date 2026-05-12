Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 12, 2026

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Expedition to Mount Dukono that left 3 hikers dead advertised as beginner-friendly
S’pore’s hidden bill: From the Middle East oil shock to your wallet
The Iran war impact is a wake-up call to speed up the shift to clean energy, says the writer.
PAP, WP take up positions with AI disruption emerging as next possible political battleground
The Govt is building a tripartite response, while WP is proposing measures that bypass that strategy.
Trump says Iran ceasefire on ‘massive life support’
Trump called Iran’s response to his peace proposal a “piece of garbage” and he “didn’t even finish reading it”.
Raised on ‘karung guni’ money, they take pride in carrying their dad’s business forward
Hock Siong & Co is a second-hand furniture business rooted in the rag-and-bone trade.
A baby boom in the Trump administration but not in America
The White House has a number of proposals to fight the demographic trend of fewer births.
‘Two husbands’ ad no joking matter for China’s authorities
New platform Tekka.sg seeks to put Indian businesses in S’pore on the map
The platform currently lists 120 businesses, with another 100 expected to be added by end-June.
3 men to be charged with rioting after incident involving 18-year-old victim
French patisserie Laduree back in S’pore, opens flagship store at Takashimaya
The brand shuttered at the same venue in 2020, but held a pop-up at Ion Orchard n November 2025.