Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 11, 2026

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May 11, 2026, 08:00 AM

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Family of late S’porean hiker: He died trying to help others

The family are now working to bring home the body of Mr Timothy Heng.

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6 S’porean tourists injured in minibus accident East Java

The incident could have been the result of brake failure, reported Indonesia media.

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LTA to remove traffic video feeds, e-signboards in transition to ERP 2

It will provide key traffic information directly to motorists via ERP 2’s on-board unit.

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Ex-actor Huang Yiliang sent to hospital after assault at hawker stall

He claimed to have been hit on his right ear from behind after tensions flared at the Circuit Road venue.

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‘Totally unacceptable’: Trump rejects Iran peace terms

Tehran publicly maintained its defiant line, despite behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

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Malaysians selling meals below $2 find it harder to stay sustainable

Govt scheme supporting lower-income has lost most of its operators amid rising costs.

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NYP trio’s AI tool makes S’pore’s Chinese archives readable again

The team is behind ArchAIve, a tool used to digitise historical artefacts and pictures.

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What children wish adults understood about school bullying

The key challenge? Fixing a broken sense of safety.

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Trust Bank outpaces digital bank rivals due to strong parent ecosystem: Analysts

Its FairPrice Group partnership gave it a strong edge in the crowded digital banking space here.

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5 viral drinks to beat the heat

When temperatures soar, these cooling drinks will refresh you instantly.

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