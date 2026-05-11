Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 11, 2026

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Family of late S’porean hiker: He died trying to help others
6 S’porean tourists injured in minibus accident East Java
LTA to remove traffic video feeds, e-signboards in transition to ERP 2
It will provide key traffic information directly to motorists via ERP 2’s on-board unit.
Ex-actor Huang Yiliang sent to hospital after assault at hawker stall
He claimed to have been hit on his right ear from behind after tensions flared at the Circuit Road venue.
‘Totally unacceptable’: Trump rejects Iran peace terms
Malaysians selling meals below $2 find it harder to stay sustainable
Govt scheme supporting lower-income has lost most of its operators amid rising costs.
NYP trio’s AI tool makes S’pore’s Chinese archives readable again
The team is behind ArchAIve, a tool used to digitise historical artefacts and pictures.
What children wish adults understood about school bullying
Trust Bank outpaces digital bank rivals due to strong parent ecosystem: Analysts
Its FairPrice Group partnership gave it a strong edge in the crowded digital banking space here.