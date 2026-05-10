Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 10, 2026

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New MPs turn to social media, raise issues in Parliament to connect with Singaporeans
New office-holders seek to balance perspectives, consult widely as portfolios grow
Six first-term MPs were sworn into political office after GE2025, the largest batch of new office-holders since 2001.
Grim search for missing S’porean hikers narrows to two volcanic sand mounds on Mount Dukono
‘I could only stand and watch’: Indonesian guide recalls trying to save S’poreans on Mount Dukono
Mr Reza Selang tried saving the climbers, but a boulder pinned them, and he was forced to leave them behind.
ASEAN can better shape outcomes, manage shocks when it works together: PM Wong
He said the solidarity and unity of Asean will become even more salient in the new global environment.
2 Singaporeans dead after sports car crashes and goes up in flames on road to Mersing
The victims were the 34-year-old driver of the vehicle and a 33-year-old woman passenger.
Operators of critical services in S’pore must urgently raise defences amid AI threats: Shanmugam
Mum advocates: They give voice to the silent struggles of mothers
This Mother's Day, meet three mums whose experiences have shaped the parenting-related initiatives they run.
Lions to face Australia, Iraq and Tajikistan at the 2027 Asian Cup
The Lions discovered their opponents for the Jan 7-Feb 5, 2027 Asian Cup during the official draw on May 10.
Fancy some curry chee cheong fun? Get your fill in JB
The delicacy’s journey south from Perak and KL mirrors Malaysian Chinese migration trends.