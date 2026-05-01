Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 1, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Nearly 3 out of 4 firms in S’pore have not adopted AI: MOM survey
AI adoption rate among firms here trails that of other digitally competitive countries.
WP chief Pritam Singh issued letter of reprimand
The party’s CEC said his actions ultimately reflected judgment calls that he had to make.
Governance concerns, company review among issues raised at CDL AGM
Shareholders questioned the role of its directors and the progress of a strategic review.
Electric fire stoves not certified for safety, cannot be sold here: Consumer safety office
These stoves produce flames using high-voltage electricity and are classified as a type of controlled goods.
‘Baited’, then sold: Telegram group circulating nude images of S’pore men
For a one-off payment of $600, members are offered access to thousands of images and clips.
2 women helped nab alleged ‘upskirter’ in MRT
Free first date meals? Singpass login to deter catfishers? Views sought for dating service
Members of the public received surveys to evaluate a potential government-run dating service.
National Gallery delays war-themed exhibition
It cited the “uncertain global situation” and gave no further information on the decision.
Crocodile spotted near Keppel Bay; NParks monitoring situation
NParks has placed advisory signs nearby to warn the public to be cautious near the water’s edge.
Book in Taiwan prompts eldest daughters to rethink why they have to sacrifice for family
This phenomenon is especially noted in East Asia, where educated women often face traditional expectations.