Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on May 1, 2026

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Published
May 01, 2026, 08:07 AM

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Nearly 3 out of 4 firms in S’pore have not adopted AI: MOM survey

AI adoption rate among firms here trails that of other digitally competitive countries.

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WP chief Pritam Singh issued letter of reprimand

The party’s CEC said his actions ultimately reflected judgment calls that he had to make.

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Governance concerns, company review among issues raised at CDL AGM

Shareholders questioned the role of its directors and the progress of a strategic review.

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Electric fire stoves not certified for safety, cannot be sold here: Consumer safety office

These stoves produce flames using high-voltage electricity and are classified as a type of controlled goods.

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‘Baited’, then sold: Telegram group circulating nude images of S’pore men

For a one-off payment of $600, members are offered access to thousands of images and clips.

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2 women helped nab alleged ‘upskirter’ in MRT

They were given the public spiritedness award from police. 

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Free first date meals? Singpass login to deter catfishers? Views sought for dating service

Members of the public received surveys to evaluate a potential government-run dating service.

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National Gallery delays war-themed exhibition

It cited the “uncertain global situation” and gave no further information on the decision.

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Crocodile spotted near Keppel Bay; NParks monitoring situation

NParks has placed advisory signs nearby to warn the public to be cautious near the water’s edge.

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Book in Taiwan prompts eldest daughters to rethink why they have to sacrifice for family

This phenomenon is especially noted in East Asia, where educated women often face traditional expectations.

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