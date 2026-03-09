Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More locals driving buses due to higher sign-on bonuses
Video of man stepping on Quran likely by person behind similar videos
Mr Shanmugam says there was evidence man was mentally unwell; police will question him.
S’poreans on second repatriation flight from Mid-East arrive to cheers
Families and friends gathered at Changi Airport almost an hour before the flight arrived.
Iran defies Trump, elevates Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as successor
Oil soars above US$110 as more Gulf giants cut output
Don’t overestimate your abilities, China’s top diplomat says to Japan
Comments reflect vigilance over Tokyo’s security role in Taiwan Strait, says an expert.
How much alcohol is too much alcohol, if you plan to drive?
The drink-driving threshold is being lowered. Here’s what the science behind the move tells us.
S’pore’s AI push: What does it mean for businesses, workers?
The four key sectors are advanced manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and connectivity and logistics.
Why are cicadas so loud and where in S’pore have droves of them appeared?
10 best Ramadan bazaar bites
Returning favourites include juicy burgers, loaded fries, baked potatoes and psychedelic drinks.