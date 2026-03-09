Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 9, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 09, 2026, 07:56 AM

More locals driving buses due to higher sign-on bonuses

The gross monthly salary of a public bus driver can reach $4,500.

READ MORE HERE

Video of man stepping on Quran likely by person behind similar videos

Mr Shanmugam says there was evidence man was mentally unwell; police will question him.

READ MORE HERE

S’poreans on second repatriation flight from Mid-East arrive to cheers

Families and friends gathered at Changi Airport almost an hour before the flight arrived.

READ MORE HERE

Iran defies Trump, elevates Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as successor

His appointment locks hardliners firmly in control in Iran.

READ MORE HERE

Oil soars above US$110 as more Gulf giants cut output

The Middle East conflict has stoked fears of an inflation crisis.

READ MORE HERE

Don’t overestimate your abilities, China’s top diplomat says to Japan

Comments reflect vigilance over Tokyo’s security role in Taiwan Strait, says an expert.

READ MORE HERE

How much alcohol is too much alcohol, if you plan to drive?

The drink-driving threshold is being lowered. Here’s what the science behind the move tells us.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s AI push: What does it mean for businesses, workers?

The four key sectors are advanced manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and connectivity and logistics.

READ MORE HERE

Why are cicadas so loud and where in S’pore have droves of them appeared?

A task force was launched in Tampines Changkat in a bid to quell their numbers.

READ MORE HERE

10 best Ramadan bazaar bites

Returning favourites include juicy burgers, loaded fries, baked potatoes and psychedelic drinks. 

READ MORE HERE

