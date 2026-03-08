Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 8, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Special flight arranged by STB for foreigners stranded in Singapore leaves for Oman
The same plane will subsequently return with Singaporeans from Oman on the night of March 8.
How the killing of Iran’s Khamenei could shift the Shi’ite-Sunni power balance
He had also laid claim to being a religious authority for the world’s Shi’ite Muslim believers.
They went from normal childhoods to almost attacking worshippers at mosques, synagogue
ST spoke to four formerly radicalised S'poreans to find out how they fell into a spiral of online extremism.
How YouTube drew two youths into extremism
As digital natives, youths are more vulnerable to extremist materials online, said ISD.
With dwindling use and acceptance, Singapore’s five-cent coin enters its twilight
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has not minted any new five-cent coins in the past five years.
Activist Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them safe, say MSF and police
When parents give their married kids million-dollar gifts
Singapore’s crow population rose to 160,000 in 2024: NParks
Widow invests $800,000 to start S'pore hawker culture experience centre in honour of late husband
After losing her husband, she left corporate life to open the concept space at the Singapore Flyer.
From lowering marriage age to 16, to more subsidies, China weighs fixes for falling births
Delegates at the ongoing Chinese parliamentary meetings have offered suggestions to help raise the fertility rate.