Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 8, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 08, 2026, 08:39 AM

Special flight arranged by STB for foreigners stranded in Singapore leaves for Oman

The same plane will subsequently return with Singaporeans from Oman on the night of March 8.

How the killing of Iran’s Khamenei could shift the Shi’ite-Sunni power balance

He had also laid claim to being a religious authority for the world’s Shi’ite Muslim believers.

They went from normal childhoods to almost attacking worshippers at mosques, synagogue

ST spoke to four formerly radicalised S'poreans to find out how they fell into a spiral of online extremism.

How YouTube drew two youths into extremism

As digital natives, youths are more vulnerable to extremist materials online, said ISD.

With dwindling use and acceptance, Singapore’s five-cent coin enters its twilight

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has not minted any new five-cent coins in the past five years.

Activist Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them safe, say MSF and police

Police had received multiple reports regarding her family since August 2025.

When parents give their married kids million-dollar gifts

The reasons behind the gifts will determine whether the spouses get a share.

Singapore’s crow population rose to 160,000 in 2024: NParks

This is up from about 7,200 in 2016.

Widow invests $800,000 to start S'pore hawker culture experience centre in honour of late husband

After losing her husband, she left corporate life to open the concept space at the Singapore Flyer.

From lowering marriage age to 16, to more subsidies, China weighs fixes for falling births

Delegates at the ongoing Chinese parliamentary meetings have offered suggestions to help raise the fertility rate.

