Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 07, 2026, 08:27 AM

Trump demands Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’

His remarks come after Iran’s president cited mediation efforts by some countries to end the war.

Over 40 S’porean students in Middle East opt not to come home

The fear of not being able to return to the region to finish their studies is stopping them from leaving.

Crisis management for S’pore banks, fund managers in Dubai as conflict sparks anxiety

Anxious clients seek reassurance after Iran strikes. 

Escapees from Syrian camp raise fears of ISIS-linked returnees to South-east Asia

Threats include direct ideological spread, security risks and a new generation of extremists.

‘Do I look like a gangster to you?’: Meet Singapore’s licensed debt collectors

S’pore’s regulated money chasers navigate stigma, strict laws and a surging wave of bad debt.

Landowners can get grant to defray cost of coastal defences

They will be given about 10 years’ notice to take coastal protection measures.

Jail for investment manager who helped criminals convert scam proceeds into cryptocurrency

The man took instructions from someone he met through social media.

A look inside HDB flats where people with disabilities live independently

These homes are part of the Enabled Living Programme, which was piloted last December.

Tips to save fuel amid rising petrol prices

The keys to maximising fuel efficiency is smoothness and a well-maintained car.

Holiday fun at 8 nature hot spots for children and your inner kid

Give the screens a break and go green with curations by NParks and Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

