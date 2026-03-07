Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 7, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Trump demands Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’
His remarks come after Iran’s president cited mediation efforts by some countries to end the war.
Over 40 S’porean students in Middle East opt not to come home
The fear of not being able to return to the region to finish their studies is stopping them from leaving.
Crisis management for S’pore banks, fund managers in Dubai as conflict sparks anxiety
Escapees from Syrian camp raise fears of ISIS-linked returnees to South-east Asia
Threats include direct ideological spread, security risks and a new generation of extremists.
‘Do I look like a gangster to you?’: Meet Singapore’s licensed debt collectors
S’pore’s regulated money chasers navigate stigma, strict laws and a surging wave of bad debt.
Landowners can get grant to defray cost of coastal defences
Jail for investment manager who helped criminals convert scam proceeds into cryptocurrency
A look inside HDB flats where people with disabilities live independently
These homes are part of the Enabled Living Programme, which was piloted last December.
Tips to save fuel amid rising petrol prices
Holiday fun at 8 nature hot spots for children and your inner kid
Give the screens a break and go green with curations by NParks and Mandai Wildlife Reserve.