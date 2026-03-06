Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Taxi operators absorb costs at their pumps as petrol prices rise again
Shell, Caltex and Esso raised prices for the second time, with 95-octane grade now at $2.97.
Mixed reactions to $4 flat fare for Punggol self-driving shuttle
Cultural sensitivity course part of new initiatives to integrate EP holders
Free counselling for more families with relationship issues
Eligible residents from ComLink+ families will also be enrolled on the Healthier SG scheme.
Montfort Junior School to take in girls from 2028
Outward Bound S’pore Coney Island campus to open in H2 2026
Trump wants say on Iran’s next leader as Mid-East conflict intensifies
Azerbaijan became the latest country drawn in, as it accused Iran of a drone attack on its airport.
How Kim Jong Un got his nukes and avoided Khamenei’s fate
Iran’s experience will only strengthen North Korea’s resolve to build its nuclear arsenal.
Law professor donates 82 designer jackets worth over $350k
It is considered the first and biggest donation of contemporary menswear to S’pore’s National Collection.