Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 6, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 06, 2026, 07:52 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Taxi operators absorb costs at their pumps as petrol prices rise again

Shell, Caltex and Esso raised prices for the second time, with 95-octane grade now at $2.97.

READ MORE HERE

Mixed reactions to $4 flat fare for Punggol self-driving shuttle

Grab said it will offer introductory discounted fares.

READ MORE HERE

Cultural sensitivity course part of new initiatives to integrate EP holders

Their numbers have grown to 201,200 in June 2025.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Free counselling for more families with relationship issues

Eligible residents from ComLink+ families will also be enrolled on the Healthier SG scheme.

READ MORE HERE

Montfort Junior School to take in girls from 2028

Its secondary school will also become co-ed.

READ MORE HERE

Outward Bound S’pore Coney Island campus to open in H2 2026

It will include advanced rope challenge courses and integrated climbing systems.

READ MORE HERE

Trump wants say on Iran’s next leader as Mid-East conflict intensifies

Azerbaijan became the latest country drawn in, as it accused Iran of a drone attack on its airport.

READ MORE HERE

How Kim Jong Un got his nukes and avoided Khamenei’s fate

Iran’s experience will only strengthen North Korea’s resolve to build its nuclear arsenal.

READ MORE HERE

Law professor donates 82 designer jackets worth over $350k

It is considered the first and biggest donation of contemporary menswear to S’pore’s National Collection.

READ MORE HERE

Cyclist fined $5k after leaving bike on road, obstructing traffic

10 passengers had to alight from a public bus to find alternative transport.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.