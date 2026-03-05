Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 5, 2026

Mar 05, 2026, 07:51 AM

LTA reviewing COE categories for cars

Cat A and B premiums are likely to continue converging for some time.

Subsidy clawbacks could hit 20% for Pearl’s Hill BTO project: Analysts

The subsidy will take reference from comparable resale prices in the area.

Punggol self-driving shuttles open to public for free from April 1

Individuals can register online for a ride on two routes from March 25.

NUS students, staff stranded in S. Africa amid Mid-East flight disruptions

The group had originally gone to Kenya on Feb 20 for a field studies trip.

Iran war may test social cohesion, deepen divisions in S’pore: Analysts

S’pore’s primary interest is in maintaining unity, amid such external conflicts, they added.

US sinks Iranian warship far from Gulf, NATO destroys missile heading for Turkey

The escalation came as the son of Iran’s slain leader emerged as favourite to succeed him.

S’pore households borrow more, with debts growing 7.4% in Q4 2025

Factors driving increase are mortgage loans, up 5.4% and personal loans, up 12.8%.

In ride-hailing, having more options makes commuting harder

Fragmented choice may be eroding reliability and trust in S’pore’s point-to-point transport system.

Actor Robert Downey Jr christens new Disney cruise ship

The ship arrived here on Tuesday and will embark on its first public sailing on March 10.

Driver in Tampines crash that killed 2, including JC student, set to plead guilty

He allegedly failed to stop at a red traffic light and caused a six-vehicle collision in 2024.

