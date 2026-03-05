Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 5, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
LTA reviewing COE categories for cars
Subsidy clawbacks could hit 20% for Pearl’s Hill BTO project: Analysts
Punggol self-driving shuttles open to public for free from April 1
NUS students, staff stranded in S. Africa amid Mid-East flight disruptions
Iran war may test social cohesion, deepen divisions in S’pore: Analysts
S’pore’s primary interest is in maintaining unity, amid such external conflicts, they added.
US sinks Iranian warship far from Gulf, NATO destroys missile heading for Turkey
The escalation came as the son of Iran’s slain leader emerged as favourite to succeed him.
S’pore households borrow more, with debts growing 7.4% in Q4 2025
In ride-hailing, having more options makes commuting harder
Fragmented choice may be eroding reliability and trust in S’pore’s point-to-point transport system.
Actor Robert Downey Jr christens new Disney cruise ship
The ship arrived here on Tuesday and will embark on its first public sailing on March 10.
Driver in Tampines crash that killed 2, including JC student, set to plead guilty
He allegedly failed to stop at a red traffic light and caused a six-vehicle collision in 2024.