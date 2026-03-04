Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 04, 2026, 07:58 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter.

 

Foreign visitors stuck in S’pore after flights cancelled due to airspace closure

Passengers faced lengthy, frustrating waits at airline offices.

READ MORE HERE

Trump’s lack of clarity over Iran strategy could backfire: Analysts

He has to adequately explain war aims to fend off domestic pressure, they say.

READ MORE HERE

Bus arrival timing disruption: Vendor to be penalised

About 4,000 buses were affected by the technical issue.

READ MORE HERE

SIA plane clips tail of Spirit Airlines jet at US airport

Both planes had to return to the gate, but no injuries were reported.

READ MORE HERE

Some dine-in spots won’t charge beverage container deposit

At hawker centres, bottled or canned drinks will be sold with 10-cent deposit.

READ MORE HERE

Could Apple’s Tap to Pay be a game changer for hawkers?

It can speed up payments and promises convenience but the challenge comes after the transaction.

READ MORE HERE

New work pass for high-earners in AI, tech

They must earn at least $30k per month for 12 straight months preceding the date of application.

READ MORE HERE

Heat resilience office, $40m for heat research as part of adaptation efforts

Singapore is focusing on adapting to climate change as global warming impact grows.

READ MORE HERE

ComfortDelGro Driving Centre wins tender for next-gen driving school

Choa Chu Kang facility will also cater to those applying for Class 4 and 5 heavy vehicle licences.

READ MORE HERE

Man on the run after being charged with assault

He was previously sent to jail in 2025 after he called for then President Halimah Yacob’s death.

READ MORE HERE

