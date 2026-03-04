Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 4, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Foreign visitors stuck in S’pore after flights cancelled due to airspace closure
Trump’s lack of clarity over Iran strategy could backfire: Analysts
Bus arrival timing disruption: Vendor to be penalised
SIA plane clips tail of Spirit Airlines jet at US airport
Some dine-in spots won’t charge beverage container deposit
Could Apple’s Tap to Pay be a game changer for hawkers?
It can speed up payments and promises convenience but the challenge comes after the transaction.
New work pass for high-earners in AI, tech
They must earn at least $30k per month for 12 straight months preceding the date of application.
Heat resilience office, $40m for heat research as part of adaptation efforts
ComfortDelGro Driving Centre wins tender for next-gen driving school
Choa Chu Kang facility will also cater to those applying for Class 4 and 5 heavy vehicle licences.
Man on the run after being charged with assault
He was previously sent to jail in 2025 after he called for then President Halimah Yacob’s death.