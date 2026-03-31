Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 31, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 31, 2026, 08:02 AM

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Medical cost inflation in S’pore set to hit record 16.9%

The figure had stayed under 10% until 2024. The insurers’ body here has urged for collective action.

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App stores to screen for S’pore users under 18 via Singpass, facial scan, credit card

From April, such stores must prevent those under 18 from downloading inappropriate apps.

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S’pore agencies and TikTok to train workers for retail jobs in live-streaming era

Some businesses say live streaming has driven up their sales during major sales events.

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Schools revamp canteens as social hangouts, study corners

Now resembling trendy cafes, the new canteens keep students lingering to learn and interact.

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Inside the speculative world of trading cards, and why we need a new rulebook

The proposed rules may sound like taking fun out of a childhood game, but the trading card world has changed.

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Taiwan’s opposition leader accepts Xi’s invite to visit China

All eyes will be on whether she secures a meeting with the Chinese President during the trip.

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Rida Video Centre winding down: Owner gets emotional as customers say goodbye

Regulars of the indie video rental shop have asked for their account cards as keepsakes.

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8 S’pore cabbies arrested over bribes to avoid punishment along Causeway

They are alleged to have driven in the bus lane.

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Man who worked with wife to deal with over $1m in love scam proceeds jailed

He was told he could get commissions for help to collect cash and convert the money to cryptocurrency.

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A no-nonsense guide to Tokyo’s sushi scene

Tips on how to choose, reserve and maximise enjoyment at a sushi joint in Tokyo from an insider.

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