Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 31, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Medical cost inflation in S’pore set to hit record 16.9%
The figure had stayed under 10% until 2024. The insurers’ body here has urged for collective action.
App stores to screen for S’pore users under 18 via Singpass, facial scan, credit card
From April, such stores must prevent those under 18 from downloading inappropriate apps.
S’pore agencies and TikTok to train workers for retail jobs in live-streaming era
Some businesses say live streaming has driven up their sales during major sales events.
Schools revamp canteens as social hangouts, study corners
Now resembling trendy cafes, the new canteens keep students lingering to learn and interact.
Inside the speculative world of trading cards, and why we need a new rulebook
The proposed rules may sound like taking fun out of a childhood game, but the trading card world has changed.
Taiwan’s opposition leader accepts Xi’s invite to visit China
All eyes will be on whether she secures a meeting with the Chinese President during the trip.
Rida Video Centre winding down: Owner gets emotional as customers say goodbye
Regulars of the indie video rental shop have asked for their account cards as keepsakes.
8 S’pore cabbies arrested over bribes to avoid punishment along Causeway
Man who worked with wife to deal with over $1m in love scam proceeds jailed
He was told he could get commissions for help to collect cash and convert the money to cryptocurrency.
A no-nonsense guide to Tokyo’s sushi scene
Tips on how to choose, reserve and maximise enjoyment at a sushi joint in Tokyo from an insider.