Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30, 2026

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Mid-East tensions lay bare gaps in travel insurance for Singapore travellers
Dip-buying drives S’pore stocks higher as retail investors pile in amid Iran conflict
8 million protesters march across US against Trump on ‘No Kings’ day
It is the movement’s third such rally in under a year amid anger over executive overreach.
How smartphones are taking over the lives of Singapore’s seniors
Adult children are voicing concern about elderly parents who spend hours scrolling on their phones.
Enhanced motorcycle self-testing kiosk to be trialled at Woodlands checkpoint
Batam immigration investigates alleged extortion of foreign tourists
There have been reports of ASEAN passport holders, including S’poreans, being extorted up to $250.
Chongqing surpassed Shanghai in consumer spending. S’poreans played a part
Tourists have helped Chongqing break Shanghai’s 7-year record as top China city in consumer spending.
Fitbit S’pore winds up as Google completes takeover of fitness tracker brand
A Government Gazette notice confirms that liquidators have been appointed to wind up the local unit.
How BTS went on hiatus yet returned with the biggest comeback of all time
Actress Yvonne Lim on loneliness and depression after move to Taiwan
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