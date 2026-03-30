Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 30, 2026

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Published
Mar 30, 2026, 07:59 AM

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Mid-East tensions lay bare gaps in travel insurance for Singapore travellers

Such insurance offers peace of mind in the event of an emergency.

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Dip-buying drives S’pore stocks higher as retail investors pile in amid Iran conflict

Any weakness in US jobs data this week could trigger fresh market volatility.

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8 million protesters march across US against Trump on ‘No Kings’ day

It is the movement’s third such rally in under a year amid anger over executive overreach.

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How smartphones are taking over the lives of Singapore’s seniors

Adult children are voicing concern about elderly parents who spend hours scrolling on their phones.

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Enhanced motorcycle self-testing kiosk to be trialled at Woodlands checkpoint

Bikers entering S’pore may be asked to use it for emissions tests in 2027.

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Batam immigration investigates alleged extortion of foreign tourists

There have been reports of ASEAN passport holders, including S’poreans, being extorted up to $250.

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Chongqing surpassed Shanghai in consumer spending. S’poreans played a part

Tourists have helped Chongqing break Shanghai’s 7-year record as top China city in consumer spending.

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Fitbit S’pore winds up as Google completes takeover of fitness tracker brand

A Government Gazette notice confirms that liquidators have been appointed to wind up the local unit.

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How BTS went on hiatus yet returned with the biggest comeback of all time

In a way, they never really left despite going off for compulsory military service.

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Actress Yvonne Lim on loneliness and depression after move to Taiwan

She had given up a strong social network in S’pore to be with her husband.

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