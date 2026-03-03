Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 03, 2026, 08:02 AM

Costlier tickets, longer journeys due to Mid-East airspace closures: Analysts

Severe, structural consequences for aviation industry if conflict drags on, says expert.

S’pore embassy weighs bus evacuation for citizens in Bahrain

They would head to Riyadh and fly home via international flights still available there.

‘Big wave’ yet to come: Trump warns US strikes on Iran could go much longer

He laid out four goals for Operation Epic Fury, saying it was the “last, best chance” to hit Iran.

PM’s promise of ‘no jobless growth’ sets stage for more labour interventions

It could represent shift in how the Government will deal with labour market in age of AI.

Govt studying need for safeguards to curb harms of online games, AI chatbots

Children are vulnerable to violent content, cyberbullying, addiction via these media.

Many Malaysian seniors delay hip surgery despite risk of falls, fractures

Such risks are expected to increase as Malaysia becomes an ageing nation, say doctors.

Apple launches $763 iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air, starting product wave

The iPhone 17e comes in pink, black and white options, and will arrive in stores on March 11.

What you miss when TikTok or Instagram becomes your career counsellor

Social media exposes job seekers to workplace realities like never before.

Plusy toy leads to medical emergency for S’pore Zoo’s komodo dragon

The vet had to insert his hand into its stomach to remove the objects it had swallowed whole.

Firefighter suffers minor burn while putting out fire at Kovan condo unit

A man was arrested for mischief by fire.

