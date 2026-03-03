Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 3, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Costlier tickets, longer journeys due to Mid-East airspace closures: Analysts
Severe, structural consequences for aviation industry if conflict drags on, says expert.
S’pore embassy weighs bus evacuation for citizens in Bahrain
They would head to Riyadh and fly home via international flights still available there.
‘Big wave’ yet to come: Trump warns US strikes on Iran could go much longer
He laid out four goals for Operation Epic Fury, saying it was the “last, best chance” to hit Iran.
PM’s promise of ‘no jobless growth’ sets stage for more labour interventions
It could represent shift in how the Government will deal with labour market in age of AI.
Govt studying need for safeguards to curb harms of online games, AI chatbots
Children are vulnerable to violent content, cyberbullying, addiction via these media.
Many Malaysian seniors delay hip surgery despite risk of falls, fractures
Such risks are expected to increase as Malaysia becomes an ageing nation, say doctors.
Apple launches $763 iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air, starting product wave
The iPhone 17e comes in pink, black and white options, and will arrive in stores on March 11.
What you miss when TikTok or Instagram becomes your career counsellor
Plusy toy leads to medical emergency for S’pore Zoo’s komodo dragon
The vet had to insert his hand into its stomach to remove the objects it had swallowed whole.