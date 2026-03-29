Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29, 2026

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Important for Singapore to engage China, Japan in shaping regional affairs
The Republic welcomes constructive engagement and further cooperation with both sides, PM Wong said.
Singapore rolls out $37.9m initiative to help people age well with technology
Musculoskeletal health and mobility is one of three focus areas under the Future Health Technologies 2 programme.
Elon Musk needed her help to save his business, scam victim told
The 75-year-old believed she was helping to manage the finances of the Tesla boss, Mr Donald Trump and Mr Mark Zuckerberg.
Yemen’s Houthis enter Iran war with attack on Israel, while US Marines arrive in region
Houthi involvement heightens the risk that a conflict now in its fifth week could expand further in the region.
Projectile scare among challenges RSAF repatriation crew faced
The crew also had to handle widespread jamming of GPS capabilities as they flew back from Saudi Arabia.
MPs’ heat-beating plans: Microforests, sheltered walkways, and more outreach
Singapore has been grappling with drier than usual weather, which has resulted in higher temperatures.
Haze threat looms as Indonesia battles early forest fires ahead of El Nino
The country is bracing itself for an unusually harsh and prolonged dry season this year.
Time to rethink ‘Made in China’ – it’s cheap and shoddy no more
The state of technology and innovation in China has moved, but our perceptions take longer to catch up, says Danson Cheong.
9 people report gastroenteritis symptoms on Disney Cruise
Research flight set young Singaporean graduate on path to working at NASA
Dr Melissa Yang Martin is responsible for acquiring commercial satellite data for NASA.