Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 29, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 29, 2026, 08:40 AM

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Important for Singapore to engage China, Japan in shaping regional affairs

The Republic welcomes constructive engagement and further cooperation with both sides, PM Wong said.

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Singapore rolls out $37.9m initiative to help people age well with technology

Musculoskeletal health and mobility is one of three focus areas under the Future Health Technologies 2 programme.

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Elon Musk needed her help to save his business, scam victim told

The 75-year-old believed she was helping to manage the finances of the Tesla boss, Mr Donald Trump and Mr Mark Zuckerberg.

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Yemen’s Houthis enter Iran war with attack on Israel, while US Marines arrive in region

Houthi involvement heightens the risk that a conflict now in its fifth week could expand further in the region.

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Projectile scare among challenges RSAF repatriation crew faced

The crew also had to handle widespread jamming of GPS capabilities as they flew back from Saudi Arabia.

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MPs’ heat-beating plans: Microforests, sheltered walkways, and more outreach

Singapore has been grappling with drier than usual weather, which has resulted in higher temperatures.

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Haze threat looms as Indonesia battles early forest fires ahead of El Nino

The country is bracing itself for an unusually harsh and prolonged dry season this year.

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Time to rethink ‘Made in China’ – it’s cheap and shoddy no more

The state of technology and innovation in China has moved, but our perceptions take longer to catch up, says Danson Cheong.

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9 people report gastroenteritis symptoms on Disney Cruise

No one was hospitalised and those affected have since recovered.

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Research flight set young Singaporean graduate on path to working at NASA

Dr Melissa Yang Martin is responsible for acquiring commercial satellite data for NASA.

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