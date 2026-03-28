Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 28, 2026

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Published
Mar 28, 2026, 07:55 AM

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Just 1 deg C hotter but outdoor workers’ heat stroke risk spikes 250%: Study

Between 2009 and 2023, around 40 outdoor workers suffered heat-related illnesses here.

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5 ways hotter weather will affect S’pore and how to cope

May usually has the highest average monthly temperature here.

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PM Wong underscores collaboration between HK, S’pore amid competition

Both cities benefit as both believe in free trade, rules-based multilateralism.

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Cambodia still reeling from aftershocks of the border conflict with Thailand

The economic realities have raised questions over the performance of Cambodia’s leadership.

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Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge after Florida car crash

He was involved in a serious car crash in February 2021, suffering severe right leg fractures.

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Stronger together: More seniors raising the bar on strength training

Beyond the physical benefits, group-based strength training helps build social connections.

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Too fast, too colourful: Are your kids’ favourite shows good for them?

ST analysed 200 YouTube Kids videos to understand why their visuals capture children’s attention.

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When joint owners sue each over their properties

Many people assume wrongly that joint owners have automatic right to inherit properties.

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Should I get a digital lock and ditch my house keys?

They offer convenience with features like fingerprint and PIN access, but are they safe and reliable?

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Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar launches the Matcha Sling

The new cocktail uses matcha for a green tea-inspired spin on the famed Singapore Sling.

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