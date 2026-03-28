Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 28, 2026

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Just 1 deg C hotter but outdoor workers’ heat stroke risk spikes 250%: Study
Between 2009 and 2023, around 40 outdoor workers suffered heat-related illnesses here.
5 ways hotter weather will affect S’pore and how to cope
PM Wong underscores collaboration between HK, S’pore amid competition
Cambodia still reeling from aftershocks of the border conflict with Thailand
The economic realities have raised questions over the performance of Cambodia’s leadership.
Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge after Florida car crash
He was involved in a serious car crash in February 2021, suffering severe right leg fractures.
Stronger together: More seniors raising the bar on strength training
Beyond the physical benefits, group-based strength training helps build social connections.
Too fast, too colourful: Are your kids’ favourite shows good for them?
ST analysed 200 YouTube Kids videos to understand why their visuals capture children’s attention.
When joint owners sue each over their properties
Many people assume wrongly that joint owners have automatic right to inherit properties.
Should I get a digital lock and ditch my house keys?
They offer convenience with features like fingerprint and PIN access, but are they safe and reliable?
Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar launches the Matcha Sling
The new cocktail uses matcha for a green tea-inspired spin on the famed Singapore Sling.