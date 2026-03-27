Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 27, 2026

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Published
Mar 27, 2026, 07:55 AM

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Burning smell in S’pore despite normal haze readings

Several doctors have noticed an increase in cases of eye, nose or throat irritation in the past month.

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Several doctors have noticed an increase in cases of eye, nose or throat irritation in the past month.

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In 2025, out of 74 platform workers who had major injuries, 62 of them were making deliveries.

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In 2025, out of 74 platform workers who had major injuries, 62 of them were making deliveries.

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Business, finance, and art and design were among Singapore’s strongest subject areas.

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Trump pushes back Iran strikes deadline to April 6, says talks ‘going very well’

Tehran has not requested a 10-day pause on strikes on its energy plants, the Wall Street Journal reported.

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One month on, Iran has the upper hand in the war as risks rise

The war has become a grinding, highly destructive military campaign for regional superiority.

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Malaysia to penalise foreign vehicle owners who pump RON95 from April 1

Offences were previously imposed solely on petrol station operators, not offending drivers.

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Was PHV driver right to detain passenger who was allegedly using Kpods?

Lawyers have split opinions on whether the driver’s actions were lawful.

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Should work demands force parents to outsource childcare?

Relying on domestic helpers can’t be the default solution to parents’ work-life conflict.

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Late bloomers in S’pore’s beauty trade

From side hustles to new ventures, these entrepreneurs carve out unexpected paths.

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Jail for man who broke his wife’s nose after she found out about his affair

When the wife sought medical help, the man’s sister told her to lie and say she was injured in a fall.

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