Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26, 2026

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Published
Mar 26, 2026, 08:06 AM

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11 given conditional warnings for delivering letters to MHA opposing racial harmony laws

They were part of a larger group that walked from Novena MRT station to MHA in June 2024.

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Tiong Bahru estate to remove blue recycling bins for 2½ months

Residents can deposit their recyclables during community drives at Tiong Bahru Community Centre.

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Better high-rise littering detection with cameras in town council-flagged areas

The pilot rolled out in October 2025 has yielded a 30 per cent catch rate.

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Tiger Beer to end production in S’pore after 96 years

The brewing of Heineken, Tiger Beer here will be progressively phased out over the next two years.

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US jury finds Meta, YouTube liable in social media addiction trial

The verdict hands plaintiffs in more than a thousand similar pending cases significant leverage.

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Green jet fuel levy postponed due to impact of Mid-East war

It will now apply to flights leaving Singapore from 2027.

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The parallel US-Iran war that’s fought with blackouts, AI images

The media war has multiple fronts in its goal to shape public opinion.

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6 S’pore restaurants on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list

Odette, ranked 19th overall, retained its title as Best Restaurant in Singapore.

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Car catches fire at Balestier Road petrol station; probe ongoing

The Caltex station was closed for three hours on Tuesday night for equipment check.

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Man sued by ex-colleague for alleged sexual assault in 2016 wins appeal

The High Court found that the woman had not proved the alleged assault.

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