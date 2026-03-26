Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 26, 2026

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11 given conditional warnings for delivering letters to MHA opposing racial harmony laws
They were part of a larger group that walked from Novena MRT station to MHA in June 2024.
Tiong Bahru estate to remove blue recycling bins for 2½ months
Residents can deposit their recyclables during community drives at Tiong Bahru Community Centre.
Better high-rise littering detection with cameras in town council-flagged areas
Tiger Beer to end production in S’pore after 96 years
The brewing of Heineken, Tiger Beer here will be progressively phased out over the next two years.
US jury finds Meta, YouTube liable in social media addiction trial
The verdict hands plaintiffs in more than a thousand similar pending cases significant leverage.