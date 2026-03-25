Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25, 2026

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NTUC working with transport groups to ensure fuel price spikes not passed on to drivers, riders
New seats, other upgrades for more public buses by 2030
Growing insularity in S’pore amid economic anxiety: Survey
Rise also driven by declining optimism over the future, concerns over misinformation.
Marcos declares national energy emergency in Philippines
Manila is bracing itself for a potentially prolonged oil shock, not just temporary price spike.
Trump sends peace plan as Iran opens to ‘non-hostile’ oil vessels
He added that Iran gave him a “very big present” related to oil and gas, offering no details.
Hari Raya visiting put on hold as family help extinguish fire at HDB block
One of the men noticed a fire at the first-floor rubbish chute of the block opposite them.
SIA to fly daily to new international airport in west Sydney from Nov
When heart meets action: Shining a light on social work excellence in S’pore
Can you prevent or reverse grey hair?
Man fails to get court to disregard prenup ring-fencing ex-wife’s assets
The judge rejected his claim that he had been coerced into signing the agreement but adjusted its terms.