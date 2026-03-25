Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 25, 2026

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Published
Mar 25, 2026, 07:55 AM

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NTUC working with transport groups to ensure fuel price spikes not passed on to drivers, riders

Some measures include fuel vouchers and rental rebates for drivers.

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New seats, other upgrades for more public buses by 2030

This latest exercise will involve around 15 per cent of public buses here.

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Growing insularity in S’pore amid economic anxiety: Survey

Rise also driven by declining optimism over the future, concerns over misinformation.

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Marcos declares national energy emergency in Philippines

Manila is bracing itself for a potentially prolonged oil shock, not just temporary price spike.

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Trump sends peace plan as Iran opens to ‘non-hostile’ oil vessels

He added that Iran gave him a “very big present” related to oil and gas, offering no details.

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Hari Raya visiting put on hold as family help extinguish fire at HDB block

One of the men noticed a fire at the first-floor rubbish chute of the block opposite them.

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SIA to fly daily to new international airport in west Sydney from Nov

Tickets will progressively go on sale from today.

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When heart meets action: Shining a light on social work excellence in S’pore

There are more than 2,900 accredited social workers here.

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Can you prevent or reverse grey hair?

People can begin greying in their 20s or keep their natural colour into their 80s.

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Man fails to get court to disregard prenup ring-fencing ex-wife’s assets

The judge rejected his claim that he had been coerced into signing the agreement but adjusted its terms.

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