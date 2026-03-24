Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24, 2026

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Published
Mar 24, 2026, 08:01 AM

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‘Fake news’: Iran denies talks with US after Trump postpones strikes on power grid

Iran denied there had been such talks, and ridiculed the suggestion as an attempt to rig financial markets.

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Cheaper petrol at Cnergy stations continue to draw long queues

Many motorists cited cost savings of $1 per litre, which was worth the wait.

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This is not a distant war. It can push up your home loan rates

If the Iran war is prolonged, central banks may have to raise interest rates.

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Singapore’s family-run firms lack pay transparency: Study

Most firms still failed to share performance measures that determined annual bonuses, the study found.

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Trio arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks in Ghim Moh

They allegedly discharged multiple fireworks, causing explosions that alarmed residents.

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Heatwave alert for parts of Kedah; KL placed under ‘warning’ level

The conditions were particularly severe in parts of Kedah.

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Over 150 children evacuated after fire breaks out in shopping centre

The fire occurred at a fast-food eatery before its opening hours.

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S’pore police investigating suspect linked to car cloning crime syndicate

The syndicate reportedly altered chassis and engine numbers of stolen cars and resold them.

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BTS comeback show’s turnout half than expected

The concert in Seoul attracted 104,000 fans instead of the 260,000 initially estimated by the police.

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Sumiko at 62: 4 simple exercises from a physiotherapist to ease back pain

Strengthen your core, hips and legs to reduce strain on your lower back.

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