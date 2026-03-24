Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 24, 2026

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‘Fake news’: Iran denies talks with US after Trump postpones strikes on power grid
Iran denied there had been such talks, and ridiculed the suggestion as an attempt to rig financial markets.
Cheaper petrol at Cnergy stations continue to draw long queues
This is not a distant war. It can push up your home loan rates
Singapore’s family-run firms lack pay transparency: Study
Most firms still failed to share performance measures that determined annual bonuses, the study found.
Trio arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks in Ghim Moh
They allegedly discharged multiple fireworks, causing explosions that alarmed residents.
Heatwave alert for parts of Kedah; KL placed under ‘warning’ level
Over 150 children evacuated after fire breaks out in shopping centre
S’pore police investigating suspect linked to car cloning crime syndicate
The syndicate reportedly altered chassis and engine numbers of stolen cars and resold them.
BTS comeback show’s turnout half than expected
The concert in Seoul attracted 104,000 fans instead of the 260,000 initially estimated by the police.