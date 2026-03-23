Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 23, 2026

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Over 630 GPs part of scheme to treat mental health issues
Are HDB flats near train stations more valuable? It depends on the town
The future of S’pore’s public housing lies in supertall megablocks
What investors can do as stagflation risk mounts amid Mid-East turmoil
Some experts favour equities; others wait for clarity with gold, yen not living up to expectations.
Ban on using caged lorries to ferry workers affects minority of firms
What actually remains of Iran’s leadership?
Chances are high that the current power structure in Tehran looks more solid than it really is.
Otterly fearless: Romp of otters face off crocodile in Sungei Buloh
The crocodile is seen snapping at the otters several times before eventually retreating.
Planting rice, outreach efforts: How teens are going green at school
Four food enclaves to check out
They offer a range of casual, mid-priced restaurants to quick bites from food kiosks.