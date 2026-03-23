Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 23, 2026

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Published
Mar 23, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Over 630 GPs part of scheme to treat mental health issues

Programme lets them access lower-cost psychiatric medications, support networks.

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Are HDB flats near train stations more valuable? It depends on the town

We examined around 24,000 HDB resale transactions across 26 towns in 2025.

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The future of S’pore’s public housing lies in supertall megablocks

Such developments also open the door to a different way of organising urban life.

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What investors can do as stagflation risk mounts amid Mid-East turmoil

Some experts favour equities; others wait for clarity with gold, yen not living up to expectations.

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Ban on using caged lorries to ferry workers affects minority of firms

Migrant worker groups welcome move but call for more to be done to ensure safety.

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What actually remains of Iran’s leadership?

Chances are high that the current power structure in Tehran looks more solid than it really is.

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Otterly fearless: Romp of otters face off crocodile in Sungei Buloh

The crocodile is seen snapping at the otters several times before eventually retreating.

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Planting rice, outreach efforts: How teens are going green at school

Schools are empowering teenagers to be the next generation of change-makers.

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Four food enclaves to check out

They offer a range of casual, mid-priced restaurants to quick bites from food kiosks.

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Company MD who raped woman he met through work gets 14½ years’ jail, caning

His account of a consensual sexual encounter was rejected by the court.

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