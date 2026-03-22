Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 22, 2026

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Published
Mar 22, 2026, 08:55 AM

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Teens seeking friends but finding predators: Hidden risks of Telegram’s dating platform Leomatch

There are no barriers to entry on Leomatch, with users needing only to key in their name, age and location.

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Building taller: The rise of HDB blocks above 40 storeys in land-scarce Singapore

There are currently 119 HDB blocks across 35 projects that are at least 40 storeys high.

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Muslim community in Singapore grateful for peace of mind and heart during Ramadan: Faishal Ibrahim

He called on Muslims here to carry forward the values inculcated over Ramadan, such as gratitude.

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S’pore ministers visit Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House, discuss ways to enhance cooperation

The ministers were hosted to lunch by the Regent of Johor and his wife.

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Netanyahu vows to retaliate ‘on all fronts’ after Iran missiles hit two south Israel towns

“This has been a very difficult evening in the battle for our future,” he said in a statement released by his office.

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Expected price hikes for feed, fertilisers in Malaysia may have spillover effect on S’pore

The authorities are monitoring energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

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When a couple fought over watches and handbags worth $1m

The value of the collection was almost 20 per cent of their total cash savings and investments of over $5 million.

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Singapore’s last 5 yellow-top taxi drivers near the end of the road

These cabs were once a common sight on Singapore's roads.

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K-pop kings BTS stage massive comeback concert in the heart of Seoul

It marked the first time all seven members were seen onstage after halting music activities in October 2022.

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Foreign-born hawkers spicing up S’pore’s hawker scene with flavours from home countries

Find North African dishes in Beach Road and Iraqi fare in Joo Chiat.

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