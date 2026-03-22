Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 22, 2026

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Teens seeking friends but finding predators: Hidden risks of Telegram’s dating platform Leomatch
There are no barriers to entry on Leomatch, with users needing only to key in their name, age and location.
Building taller: The rise of HDB blocks above 40 storeys in land-scarce Singapore
There are currently 119 HDB blocks across 35 projects that are at least 40 storeys high.
Muslim community in Singapore grateful for peace of mind and heart during Ramadan: Faishal Ibrahim
He called on Muslims here to carry forward the values inculcated over Ramadan, such as gratitude.
S’pore ministers visit Johor royal family’s Hari Raya Open House, discuss ways to enhance cooperation
Netanyahu vows to retaliate ‘on all fronts’ after Iran missiles hit two south Israel towns
“This has been a very difficult evening in the battle for our future,” he said in a statement released by his office.
Expected price hikes for feed, fertilisers in Malaysia may have spillover effect on S’pore
When a couple fought over watches and handbags worth $1m
The value of the collection was almost 20 per cent of their total cash savings and investments of over $5 million.
Singapore’s last 5 yellow-top taxi drivers near the end of the road
K-pop kings BTS stage massive comeback concert in the heart of Seoul
It marked the first time all seven members were seen onstage after halting music activities in October 2022.