Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 21, 2026

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Wellness or worry: Inside the rise of beauty and massage shops in the heartland
The growing presence of beauty and wellness parlours has raised concerns over vice activities in the heartland.
S’pore ready to step in to help businesses, households if Mid-East conflict worsens
Singapore has not yet needed to dip into its energy stockpiles, which are enough to last for months.
SIA cancels flights between S’pore and Dubai till April 30
It will also soon offer more flights from Singapore to London and increase passenger capacity for those to Melbourne.
S’pore farms bracing themselves for impact of Mid-East war
SFA will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary assistance to farms.
Ageing condos won’t get public funds for lift maintenance, renovation and redecoration works: BCA
A ‘Garden Raya’ blooms outside Beach Road flat
Chef Ryan Qim began decorating his home for Hari Raya six years ago to keep the festive spirit alive.
Looking towards gene therapy to give baby Ginny a normal life
She has a genetic condition that affects motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, causing progressive muscle weakness.
Singapore space gazing: How will a national agency spearhead its space tech ambition?
The Govt wants to invest in advanced tools for Earth observation and secure communications, among other things.
Dry, warmer weather may lead to haze risk in coming week: NEA
How you can do better than having $600,000 in your bank account
You don’t need to have a high fixed sum savings if you have planned for a good monthly retirement income from CPF LIFE.