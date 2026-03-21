Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 21, 2026

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Published
Mar 21, 2026, 08:28 AM

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Wellness or worry: Inside the rise of beauty and massage shops in the heartland

The growing presence of beauty and wellness parlours has raised concerns over vice activities in the heartland.

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S’pore ready to step in to help businesses, households if Mid-East conflict worsens

Singapore has not yet needed to dip into its energy stockpiles, which are enough to last for months.

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SIA cancels flights between S’pore and Dubai till April 30

It will also soon offer more flights from Singapore to London and increase passenger capacity for those to Melbourne.

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S’pore farms bracing themselves for impact of Mid-East war

SFA will continue to monitor the situation and provide the necessary assistance to farms.

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Ageing condos won’t get public funds for lift maintenance, renovation and redecoration works: BCA

The money for such maintenance and improvement works will still come from MCSTs.

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A ‘Garden Raya’ blooms outside Beach Road flat

Chef Ryan Qim began decorating his home for Hari Raya six years ago to keep the festive spirit alive.

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Looking towards gene therapy to give baby Ginny a normal life

She has a genetic condition that affects motor nerve cells in the spinal cord, causing progressive muscle weakness.

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Singapore space gazing: How will a national agency spearhead its space tech ambition?

The Govt wants to invest in advanced tools for Earth observation and secure communications, among other things.

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Dry, warmer weather may lead to haze risk in coming week: NEA

Hot spots with smoke plumes were observed in Central Sumatra and Johor on March 20.

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How you can do better than having $600,000 in your bank account

You don’t need to have a high fixed sum savings if you have planned for a good monthly retirement income from CPF LIFE.

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