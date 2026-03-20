Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 20, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 20, 2026, 07:55 AM

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Mechanical fault, software bug behind outages: Singtel

For three days in a row, mobile customers had issues connecting to the telco’s network.

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Food prices here may rise despite less than 1% of supply coming from Mid-East

Pricier oil, gas and fertiliser due to conflict could have a trickle-down effect, said Minister Grace Fu.

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Asian airlines pick up Europe-bound traffic amid Mid-East route disruptions

With demand strong, several carriers schedule more flights on Asia-Europe routes.

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Trump tells Israel not to repeat strikes on Iran’s energy, as crisis deepens

Tit-for-tat strikes on energy plants sent prices spiralling, sharply escalating the US-Israeli war on Iran.

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Union Gas jumps to 2-year high as queues at its Cnergy petrol stations grow longer

Its shares rose 40% over the past week as drivers caught wind of Cnergy’s lower pump prices.

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Doctor who started clinic for people with intellectual disabilities is ST S’porean of the Year

She quit her job at a public hospital in 2013 and founded Happee Hearts Movement a year later.

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S’pore’s education reset has started well. Now for the hard part

GEP overhaul showed deft policy craft, but slaying other sacred cows will be a far tougher battle.

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Commuters face daily traffic jams in Loyang Avenue construction corridor

The area is a major construction corridor, with an MRT station and a viaduct being built.

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‘Rarer than striking lottery’: Cyclist spots Malayan tapir in Lorong Halus

It is an endangered species, with numbers estimated to be under 3,000.

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Viral C-wellness businesses taking root in S’pore

New entrants include the $45m, 24-hour House+ Bubble and social media-friendly Yagyo Haven.

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