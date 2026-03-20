Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 20, 2026

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Mechanical fault, software bug behind outages: Singtel
For three days in a row, mobile customers had issues connecting to the telco’s network.
Food prices here may rise despite less than 1% of supply coming from Mid-East
Pricier oil, gas and fertiliser due to conflict could have a trickle-down effect, said Minister Grace Fu.
Asian airlines pick up Europe-bound traffic amid Mid-East route disruptions
Trump tells Israel not to repeat strikes on Iran’s energy, as crisis deepens
Tit-for-tat strikes on energy plants sent prices spiralling, sharply escalating the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Union Gas jumps to 2-year high as queues at its Cnergy petrol stations grow longer
Its shares rose 40% over the past week as drivers caught wind of Cnergy’s lower pump prices.
Doctor who started clinic for people with intellectual disabilities is ST S’porean of the Year
She quit her job at a public hospital in 2013 and founded Happee Hearts Movement a year later.
S’pore’s education reset has started well. Now for the hard part
GEP overhaul showed deft policy craft, but slaying other sacred cows will be a far tougher battle.
Commuters face daily traffic jams in Loyang Avenue construction corridor
The area is a major construction corridor, with an MRT station and a viaduct being built.
‘Rarer than striking lottery’: Cyclist spots Malayan tapir in Lorong Halus
Viral C-wellness businesses taking root in S’pore
New entrants include the $45m, 24-hour House+ Bubble and social media-friendly Yagyo Haven.