Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2, 2026

Israel hits Tehran again after killing Khamenei, Iran’s leadership council takes over
It remains unclear what the longer-term prospects were for Iran to rebuild its leadership.
S’poreans trapped in UAE, Qatar recount shock over strikes by Iran’s forces
Scale of attacks a surprise, with debris from missile interceptions posing the biggest risk.
S’pore on inflation alert over risk of oil and gas price surge
Impact on prices of petrol and electricity will be felt if conflict extends beyond two weeks.
New SIM card checker tool rolled out in S’pore to combat scams
Multi-year study launched to curb cicadas’ emergence in Tampines Changkat
When tuition centres tell only half the story behind ‘90 per cent distinctions’
We need higher standards for advertising in the industry. Could a ‘nutrition label’ of info help?
New NUS centre marries humanities with AI to tackle complex issues
The platform will simulate public responses to local policies, refine ideas before they are rolled out.
Ah Beng Vs Liang Po Po and the economics of cross-border jobs
A stronger ringgit has led some to ask if Malaysians working in Singapore will return home.