Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 2, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 02, 2026, 07:56 AM

Israel hits Tehran again after killing Khamenei, Iran’s leadership council takes over

It remains unclear what the longer-term prospects were for Iran to rebuild its leadership.

S’poreans trapped in UAE, Qatar recount shock over strikes by Iran’s forces

Scale of attacks a surprise, with debris from missile interceptions posing the biggest risk.

S’pore on inflation alert over risk of oil and gas price surge

Impact on prices of petrol and electricity will be felt if conflict extends beyond two weeks.

New SIM card checker tool rolled out in S’pore to combat scams

Scam syndicates use “mule” lines to open bank accounts for illicit fund transfers.

Multi-year study launched to curb cicadas’ emergence in Tampines Changkat

The problem typically occurs around March to June.

When tuition centres tell only half the story behind ‘90 per cent distinctions’

We need higher standards for advertising in the industry. Could a ‘nutrition label’ of info help?

New NUS centre marries humanities with AI to tackle complex issues

The platform will simulate public responses to local policies, refine ideas before they are rolled out.

Ah Beng Vs Liang Po Po and the economics of cross-border jobs

A stronger ringgit has led some to ask if Malaysians working in Singapore will return home.

Bus driver trapped after crashing into lorry on Upper East Coast Road

The SBS Transit bus driver was rescued by SCDF using hydraulic rescue tools.

5 new cafes in S’pore that stand out from the pack

Operators highlight the need to stay ahead of the game amid the challenging climate.

