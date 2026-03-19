Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 19, 2026

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Published
Mar 19, 2026, 07:55 AM

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Singtel users face issues for third day in a row

The telco said the momentary connectivity issues from last night have been resolved.

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S’pore, Japan upgrade ties to strategic partnership

Deeper cooperation planned in range of areas, from AI to the green transition.

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President Tharman warns of ‘long storm of global political instability’

World becoming more fragile but Singapore has strategic buffers amid turbulence, he added.

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US Fed holds rates unchanged over ‘uncertain’ Iran war implications

Its 11-1 vote kept rates steady at a range between 3.5% and 3.75%.

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A shadow looms over US-Israel ties despite joint action against Iran

Support for Israel is fraying among Americans, including among Trump’s Republicans.

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KL’s planned insurance a boon for workers crossing border daily

Scheme set to bridge ‘grey area’ for roughly 400,000 Malaysians who work in Singapore.

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1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang HDB flat

About 70 people were evacuated from the affected block early this morning.

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SIA ranked 3rd, Scoot 5th in World’s Best Airlines 2026 in their categories

In 2025, they were fifth and eighth in their respective categories.

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S’porean Wei Koh becomes first Asian to chair Oscars of the watch world

Over two decades, he has built a reputation as one of the industry’s most recognisable voices.

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Duo to be charged over illegal PMD modification services

The retailer was previously investigated in 2022 for displaying non-compliant devices for sale.

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