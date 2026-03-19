Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 19, 2026

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Singtel users face issues for third day in a row
S’pore, Japan upgrade ties to strategic partnership
President Tharman warns of ‘long storm of global political instability’
World becoming more fragile but Singapore has strategic buffers amid turbulence, he added.
US Fed holds rates unchanged over ‘uncertain’ Iran war implications
A shadow looms over US-Israel ties despite joint action against Iran
KL’s planned insurance a boon for workers crossing border daily
Scheme set to bridge ‘grey area’ for roughly 400,000 Malaysians who work in Singapore.
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after fire breaks out in Choa Chu Kang HDB flat
SIA ranked 3rd, Scoot 5th in World’s Best Airlines 2026 in their categories
S’porean Wei Koh becomes first Asian to chair Oscars of the watch world
Over two decades, he has built a reputation as one of the industry’s most recognisable voices.
Duo to be charged over illegal PMD modification services
The retailer was previously investigated in 2022 for displaying non-compliant devices for sale.