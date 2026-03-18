Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 18, 2026

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Fuel price hikes drive up costs for passengers, operators
S’pore gold sellers bring in more stock, build vaults to meet burgeoning demand
Singtel hit by second disruption a day after eight-hour outage
POFMA order issued to Han Hui Hui over comments she made about MSF, police
She had made false statements about treatment she received over the welfare of her 3 kids.
Widow of retired judge sues grandson in dispute related to late husband’s will
The lawsuit was filed against Mr Sharad Selvam Ramachandra for breach of confidence and defamation.
Warmer weather due to El Nino expected from July: Met Service
While some have predicted a “Super El Nino”, scientists here said it is too early to tell.
Delay in Trump’s China visit gives both sides time to hammer out trade deal
It allows parties to narrow gaps on issues, reduces risk of summit with few outcomes.
People with eczema cheer potential move for greater cost support
Four tests to see if you are ageing well
Jail for airport sales assistant who stole over $24k worth of beauty products
The items stolen included perfumes, make-up and skincare products from Chanel, Dior and Diptyque.