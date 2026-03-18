Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 18, 2026

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Published
Mar 18, 2026, 07:56 AM

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Fuel price hikes drive up costs for passengers, operators

One private-hire car driver said he earned about $300 less in the past week.

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S’pore gold sellers bring in more stock, build vaults to meet burgeoning demand

Younger buyers also wading into the gold rush amid ongoing Mid-East crisis.

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Singtel hit by second disruption a day after eight-hour outage

Some customers face connectivity issues; telco says the two incidents are unrelated.

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POFMA order issued to Han Hui Hui over comments she made about MSF, police

She had made false statements about treatment she received over the welfare of her 3 kids.

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Widow of retired judge sues grandson in dispute related to late husband’s will

The lawsuit was filed against Mr Sharad Selvam Ramachandra for breach of confidence and defamation.

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Warmer weather due to El Nino expected from July: Met Service

While some have predicted a “Super El Nino”, scientists here said it is too early to tell.

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Delay in Trump’s China visit gives both sides time to hammer out trade deal

It allows parties to narrow gaps on issues, reduces risk of summit with few outcomes.

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People with eczema cheer potential move for greater cost support

Inclusion in Chronic Disease Management scheme would let them tap MediSave funds.

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Four tests to see if you are ageing well

These tests have been associated with longevity and independent living.

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Jail for airport sales assistant who stole over $24k worth of beauty products

The items stolen included perfumes, make-up and skincare products from Chanel, Dior and Diptyque.

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