Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17, 2026

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Singtel mobile services restored after eight-hour disruption
Possible road signs, markings for ERP 2 being tested in Bayshore Drive
New private home sales dwindle in Feb during CNY lull
Why is Trump arm-twisting NATO nations into clearing his Iran mess?
Win or lose big? HK’s hub status a double-edged sword amid Mid-East war
City faces risks on several fronts even as its strengths as a safe haven are revealed.
Australian tea brand T2 Tea shuts all outlets in S’pore
Time to ban flavoured cigarettes, which lure young people
Flavours make cigarettes more appealing to youth and mask the harshness of tobacco smoke.