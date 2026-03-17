Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 17, 2026, 07:50 AM

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Singtel mobile services restored after eight-hour disruption

Gig workers’ ability to take on jobs was hit hard by the outage.

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Possible road signs, markings for ERP 2 being tested in Bayshore Drive

Motorists will not be charged if they drive through the test site during the trial.

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New private home sales dwindle in Feb during CNY lull

There were no new projects launched during the festive season.

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Why is Trump arm-twisting NATO nations into clearing his Iran mess?

He’s finding out it’s easy to start a war in the Mid-East but far tougher to end it.

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Win or lose big? HK’s hub status a double-edged sword amid Mid-East war

City faces risks on several fronts even as its strengths as a safe haven are revealed.

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Australian tea brand T2 Tea shuts all outlets in S’pore

 All three stores are currently holding a clearance sale.

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Time to ban flavoured cigarettes, which lure young people

Flavours make cigarettes more appealing to youth and mask the harshness of tobacco smoke.

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Driver detained after charging passenger $26 for trip from KLIA T1 to T2

According to GoogleMaps, the 7.8km trip takes around 10 minutes.

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Jail, caning for man who sexually assaulted friend who stayed over

The victim was visiting from overseas.

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Go beyond Perth on a road trip through Western Australia’s South West

Singaporeans are the state’s top Asian visitors.

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