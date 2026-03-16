Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16, 2026

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Published
Mar 16, 2026, 07:56 AM

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Balance flats are offered not just to original BTO applicants: HDB

These units are offered only after all eligible applicants in BTO exercises have selected flats.

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Will upcoming HDB super high-rise in Pearl’s Hill outshine Pinnacle@Duxton?

Timing of launch could affect resale flat price growth at Pinnacle, says an expert.

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CASE chief calls for greater transparency in pump prices here

Global oil price falls should be reflected quickly, he added.

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NTUC, employers split on lead time of retrenchment notice to authorities

MOM will examine the issue as part of its Employment Act review.

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Meet the Chinese sisters who make Malay kebayas in Geylang Serai

They also sell outfits for men and boys, altering them if necessary.

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From KL to Seoul, Malaysians are rewriting Hari Raya travel

Hotel bookings rise as many are swopping visits to home towns for staycations, overseas trips.

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Forced to grow up too soon: The unseen plight of S’pore’s child caregivers

A study found that 82 per cent of children with critically ill parents take on adult caregiving roles.

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A universal child endowment could raise birth rates but would be expensive

It would require society to shoulder the cost of raising Singaporean children. 

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Your daily bread is getting more posh

Neighbourhood bakeries are now offering artisanal options like sourdough and shokupan.

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Porsche EV owner sues car dealer for $300k over battery replacement

The dealer says the warranty does not cover batter replacement due to accident damage.

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