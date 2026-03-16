Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16, 2026

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Balance flats are offered not just to original BTO applicants: HDB
These units are offered only after all eligible applicants in BTO exercises have selected flats.
Will upcoming HDB super high-rise in Pearl’s Hill outshine Pinnacle@Duxton?
CASE chief calls for greater transparency in pump prices here
NTUC, employers split on lead time of retrenchment notice to authorities
Meet the Chinese sisters who make Malay kebayas in Geylang Serai
From KL to Seoul, Malaysians are rewriting Hari Raya travel
Hotel bookings rise as many are swopping visits to home towns for staycations, overseas trips.
Forced to grow up too soon: The unseen plight of S’pore’s child caregivers
A study found that 82 per cent of children with critically ill parents take on adult caregiving roles.
A universal child endowment could raise birth rates but would be expensive
Your daily bread is getting more posh
Neighbourhood bakeries are now offering artisanal options like sourdough and shokupan.
Porsche EV owner sues car dealer for $300k over battery replacement
The dealer says the warranty does not cover batter replacement due to accident damage.