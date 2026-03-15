Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 15, 2026

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Singapore wants more babies. Will a radical reset reverse the fertility crunch?
Cost-of-living concerns and the commitment required can make parenthood feel daunting.
Kids, in this economy? Singaporeans on the barriers to having more children, if at all
Young Singaporeans say measures like financial incentives and more parental leave are not enough.
Trump urges world powers to secure Iran shipping lane
He said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships.
Taipei warns of cognitive warfare as China offers to evacuate Taiwanese from Middle East
Taiwan officials call it a strategy to diminish its sovereignty while eroding public trust in the government.
F1 calls off April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia
It is the second time Bahrain has had the race, its biggest sporting event of the year, cancelled.
Parties fight over $500k renovation deal that was done over WhatsApp
The case highlights the risk of agreeing to renovations without signing a proper agreement on the project.
Confessions of a S’pore Grab driver: How the app is changing as it enters its profitability era
Grab drivers say the inner workings of the super app have changed drastically over the past decade.
New rules, whistle-blowing channel for PropertyLimBrothers after leadership controversy
PLB co-founder Adrian Lim addresses the alleged extramarital affair between the firm's senior leaders.
From surplus to supper: How Malaysian youth rescue unsold bazaar food to feed communities
Mother of two suffered falls, double vision and memory loss because of rare condition
The condition affects 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 200,000 people and can cause stroke and cognitive decline, among other issues.