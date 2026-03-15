Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 15, 2026

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Published
Mar 15, 2026, 08:31 AM

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Singapore wants more babies. Will a radical reset reverse the fertility crunch?

Cost-of-living concerns and the commitment required can make parenthood feel daunting.

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Kids, in this economy? Singaporeans on the barriers to having more children, if at all

Young Singaporeans say measures like financial incentives and more parental leave are not enough.

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Trump urges world powers to secure Iran shipping lane

He said he hoped that China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships.

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Taipei warns of cognitive warfare as China offers to evacuate Taiwanese from Middle East

Taiwan officials call it a strategy to diminish its sovereignty while eroding public trust in the government.

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F1 calls off April races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia

It is the second time Bahrain has had the race, its biggest sporting event of the year, cancelled.

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Parties fight over $500k renovation deal that was done over WhatsApp

The case highlights the risk of agreeing to renovations without signing a proper agreement on the project.

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Confessions of a S’pore Grab driver: How the app is changing as it enters its profitability era

Grab drivers say the inner workings of the super app have changed drastically over the past decade.

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New rules, whistle-blowing channel for PropertyLimBrothers after leadership controversy

PLB co-founder Adrian Lim addresses the alleged extramarital affair between the firm's senior leaders.

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From surplus to supper: How Malaysian youth rescue unsold bazaar food to feed communities

Vendors give away unsold food for free, saying blessings matter more than payment.

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Mother of two suffered falls, double vision and memory loss because of rare condition

The condition affects 1 in 100,000 to 1 in 200,000 people and can cause stroke and cognitive decline, among other issues.

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