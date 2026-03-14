Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14, 2026

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Published
Mar 14, 2026, 08:20 AM

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LTA identifies third-party vendor responsible for faulty bus ETA system

The firm focuses on software and hardware for buses in Singapore.

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Singapore named in second US unfair trade practices probe

MTI said that the 16 economies subject to the first probe are among the 60 involved in the second probe.

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Law Society says it is required by law to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh

The move was based on his conviction for offences involving “fraud or dishonesty”.

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US hits military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island as war escalates

Kharg Island is an export hub for Iran.

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Singapore GasCo to buy more LNG cargoes if needed: EMA

This comes as several global suppliers issued force majeure notices in recent days, as global energy concerns rise.

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Iran war: SIA, other airlines to add more than 15 S’pore-Europe flights

SIA will run three more flights to London and Frankfurt over the next few weeks.

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How to get a billion passengers to fly in India

For India’s aviation ambition to take off, it needs more airlines, aircraft, airports and pilots.

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EV fast chargers: First of 6 new hubs in HDB towns by early 2027

The hubs will be in estates like Bedok North, Clementi and Compassvale.

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Inside OGP, the little-known tech unit behind RedeemSG, Parking.sg and ScamShield

Open Government Products’ idealistic young workers try to make government processes more efficient.

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3 tips that can save you from a renovation nightmare

You need to be happy with the renovation or you will live with the mistakes for years.

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