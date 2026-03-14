Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14, 2026

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LTA identifies third-party vendor responsible for faulty bus ETA system
Singapore named in second US unfair trade practices probe
MTI said that the 16 economies subject to the first probe are among the 60 involved in the second probe.
Law Society says it is required by law to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Pritam Singh
US hits military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island as war escalates
Singapore GasCo to buy more LNG cargoes if needed: EMA
This comes as several global suppliers issued force majeure notices in recent days, as global energy concerns rise.
Iran war: SIA, other airlines to add more than 15 S’pore-Europe flights
How to get a billion passengers to fly in India
For India’s aviation ambition to take off, it needs more airlines, aircraft, airports and pilots.
EV fast chargers: First of 6 new hubs in HDB towns by early 2027
Inside OGP, the little-known tech unit behind RedeemSG, Parking.sg and ScamShield
Open Government Products’ idealistic young workers try to make government processes more efficient.
3 tips that can save you from a renovation nightmare
You need to be happy with the renovation or you will live with the mistakes for years.