Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 13, 2026, 07:56 AM

Pritam Singh faces disciplinary proceedings brought by Law Society

The Court of Three Judges can suspend errant lawyers or strike them off the rolls.

S’pore has US$27b trade deficit with US, to seek clarification on probe: MTI

The US probe against more than 16 major economies is focused on alleged excess manufacturing capacity.

S’pore firms explore humanoid robots to ease worker crunch

Challenges include high upfront costs and tech that is still not mature enough.

Yen hits new low against Singdollar as Mid-East war jolts oil prices

Oil-driven shocks significantly affect the yen given Japan’s reliance on imported energy.

Netanyahu maintains uncharacteristic silence as quick end in Iran eludes US, Israel

He faces the danger that Trump may pull the plug on the entire operation and Israel will be blamed.

Suspect shot dead after ramming truck into synagogue in US state of Michigan

No children or staff were injured in the incident, authorities said.

Measles cases surge in Indonesia amid low jab rates, anti-vaccine views

Doctors call for more govt intervention to tackle misinformation, patchy access to jabs.

Plumber or farmer? The changing S’pore dream is not a bad thing

More young S’poreans are considering skilled trades because they see opportunity and joy.

New outdoor community space at revamped Temasek Shophouse

New features include a community farm, a garden terrace and shaded seating areas. 

2 years’ jail for man involved in theft of cryptocurrencies worth over $8.8m

Another man’s case is pending while a third is still at large.

