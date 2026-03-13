Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Pritam Singh faces disciplinary proceedings brought by Law Society
S’pore has US$27b trade deficit with US, to seek clarification on probe: MTI
The US probe against more than 16 major economies is focused on alleged excess manufacturing capacity.
S’pore firms explore humanoid robots to ease worker crunch
Yen hits new low against Singdollar as Mid-East war jolts oil prices
Oil-driven shocks significantly affect the yen given Japan’s reliance on imported energy.
Netanyahu maintains uncharacteristic silence as quick end in Iran eludes US, Israel
He faces the danger that Trump may pull the plug on the entire operation and Israel will be blamed.
Suspect shot dead after ramming truck into synagogue in US state of Michigan
Measles cases surge in Indonesia amid low jab rates, anti-vaccine views
Doctors call for more govt intervention to tackle misinformation, patchy access to jabs.
Plumber or farmer? The changing S’pore dream is not a bad thing
More young S’poreans are considering skilled trades because they see opportunity and joy.