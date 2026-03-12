Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 12, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 12, 2026, 07:56 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Some suggest merging COE car categories, others propose tweaks

Observers react to move to review system, saying it lags behind market changes.

READ MORE HERE

Local firm rolling out 380 machines for beverage container return scheme

Customers can return only plastic bottles and cans that are affixed with the logo.

READ MORE HERE

Jason Chang, Li Xiting, Philip Ng top Forbes’ list of richest S’poreans

The collective net worth of Singapore’s billionaires was US$155.7b (S$198b) in 2026.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

6 charged with dangerous driving on CTE; one allegedly hit 221kmh

All six men were speeding at the same time, on the same day, on CTE towards AYE.

READ MORE HERE

‘We won’, Trump says on Iran, signalling US will stay in fight

He added that the US has “virtually destroyed Iran.”

READ MORE HERE

Iran’s strikes on Gulf countries will spur review of regional security, US bases

Their political systems and foreign policy priorities vary widely.

READ MORE HERE

In Malaysia, regular commuters to S’pore hope for lower RTS fare

The trip is expected to take between five and six minutes for each direction.

READ MORE HERE

Fractional trading widens options for investors amid volatile markets

Analysts said the option helps them to dollar-cost average, smoothing out market fluctuations.

READ MORE HERE

The thrill lasts seconds, the trash lasts forever

Blind boxes have turned the element of surprise into a waste problem no one is talking about.

READ MORE HERE

Briton sentenced to jail over Wirecard-linked offences has bail revoked over flight risk

His seized mobile phone had images of two passports bearing his name and photograph.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.