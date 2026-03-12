Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 12, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Some suggest merging COE car categories, others propose tweaks
Local firm rolling out 380 machines for beverage container return scheme
Jason Chang, Li Xiting, Philip Ng top Forbes’ list of richest S’poreans
6 charged with dangerous driving on CTE; one allegedly hit 221kmh
‘We won’, Trump says on Iran, signalling US will stay in fight
Iran’s strikes on Gulf countries will spur review of regional security, US bases
In Malaysia, regular commuters to S’pore hope for lower RTS fare
Fractional trading widens options for investors amid volatile markets
Analysts said the option helps them to dollar-cost average, smoothing out market fluctuations.
The thrill lasts seconds, the trash lasts forever
Blind boxes have turned the element of surprise into a waste problem no one is talking about.