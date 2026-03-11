Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 11, 2026, 08:06 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

EWL now operates from new East Coast Integrated Depot

Changi Depot will be decommissioned and demolished.

READ MORE HERE

Heaviest day of strikes yet on Iran despite market bets that war will end soon

The Pentagon and Iranians on the ground said the March 10 air strikes were the most intense of the war.

READ MORE HERE

Hawkers, drivers in Asia brace themselves for fuel shortage amid Iran war

Asia is especially vulnerable as it imports close to 90 per cent of the Middle East’s oil exports.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Hot spots detected in Johor; moderate PSI recorded in S’pore amid haze concerns

Several people from across the island reported a burning smell.

READ MORE HERE

BlueSG team recruits users to test new car-sharing service ahead of launch later in 2026

Those asked to join will get early access to features and rewards for completed rides and service feedback.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore revises AI guidelines for healthcare

It will help augment health workforce, allow new drugs to reach patients faster, Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, caning for man who was 10 when he began sexually assaulting 6-year-old cousin

The girl realised what her cousin had done to her was wrong after reading a news article about a rape case.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-UOB employee who gave scammer data on over 1,000 customers jailed

She knew her actions were against the bank’s policies and illegal under Singapore’s laws.

READ MORE HERE

Why K-drama and hairstyles matter, even in a time of crisis

Lifestyle journalism reminds us we are humans with a capacity for both empathy and enjoyment.

READ MORE HERE

More people in S’pore suffering from insomnia woes

What could help, and what could hurt, with getting a good night’s sleep.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.