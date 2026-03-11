Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
EWL now operates from new East Coast Integrated Depot
Heaviest day of strikes yet on Iran despite market bets that war will end soon
The Pentagon and Iranians on the ground said the March 10 air strikes were the most intense of the war.
Hawkers, drivers in Asia brace themselves for fuel shortage amid Iran war
Asia is especially vulnerable as it imports close to 90 per cent of the Middle East’s oil exports.
Hot spots detected in Johor; moderate PSI recorded in S’pore amid haze concerns
BlueSG team recruits users to test new car-sharing service ahead of launch later in 2026
Those asked to join will get early access to features and rewards for completed rides and service feedback.
Singapore revises AI guidelines for healthcare
It will help augment health workforce, allow new drugs to reach patients faster, Minister Ong Ye Kung said.
Jail, caning for man who was 10 when he began sexually assaulting 6-year-old cousin
The girl realised what her cousin had done to her was wrong after reading a news article about a rape case.
Ex-UOB employee who gave scammer data on over 1,000 customers jailed
She knew her actions were against the bank’s policies and illegal under Singapore’s laws.
Why K-drama and hairstyles matter, even in a time of crisis
Lifestyle journalism reminds us we are humans with a capacity for both empathy and enjoyment.