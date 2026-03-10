Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 10, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
IP rider premiums to cost at least 30% less amid new requirements
Caregivers of people with special needs, dementia can apply for location trackers
500 devices will be given out for free under ground-up project by lawyer and tech firm.
Trump hints end of Iran war in sight, saying operations ‘very complete’
He told US broadcaster that America was “very far” ahead of his initial timeframe of 4 or 5 weeks.
Johoreans choke on dust, noise as data centres move in next door
Johor is one of the region’s fastest-growing data centre hubs, but land in its major tech parks is scarce.
Four crime families in Myanmar in focus amid China’s fraud crackdown
Sumiko at 62: 4 simple exercises to relieve the pain of ‘tech neck’
Taking micro breaks while using screens can help reduce strain, say physiotherapists.
Ex-Cathay cinema operator mm2 to receive restructuring support
It signed a term sheet for a potential $25m capital injection as part of its restructuring plan.
Jurong Island project to have limited impact on corals: Study
7 must-dos on the Disney Adventure
Over 5 months’ jail for woman who vandalised Salvation Army premises
She was tracked down after she posted photos of the graffiti on her Facebook account.