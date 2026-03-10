Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 10, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 10, 2026, 07:56 AM

IP rider premiums to cost at least 30% less amid new requirements

The premium differential could vary significantly across age groups.

READ MORE HERE

Caregivers of people with special needs, dementia can apply for location trackers

500 devices will be given out for free under ground-up project by lawyer and tech firm.

READ MORE HERE

Trump hints end of Iran war in sight, saying operations ‘very complete’

He told US broadcaster that America was “very far” ahead of his initial timeframe of 4 or 5 weeks.

READ MORE HERE

Johoreans choke on dust, noise as data centres move in next door

Johor is one of the region’s fastest-growing data centre hubs, but land in its major tech parks is scarce.

READ MORE HERE

Four crime families in Myanmar in focus amid China’s fraud crackdown

The cases against the four families resulted in immediate executions of 16 members.

READ MORE HERE

Sumiko at 62: 4 simple exercises to relieve the pain of ‘tech neck’

Taking micro breaks while using screens can help reduce strain, say physiotherapists.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-Cathay cinema operator mm2 to receive restructuring support

It signed a term sheet for a potential $25m capital injection as part of its restructuring plan.

READ MORE HERE

Jurong Island project to have limited impact on corals: Study

But some experts, nature groups question the rigour of the environmental report.

READ MORE HERE

7 must-dos on the Disney Adventure

Hug your favourite Disney characters and watch stunning Broadway-style shows.

READ MORE HERE

Over 5 months’ jail for woman who vandalised Salvation Army premises

She was tracked down after she posted photos of the graffiti on her Facebook account.

READ MORE HERE

