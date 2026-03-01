Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 1, 2026

Updated
Published
Mar 01, 2026, 08:37 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei confirmed dead: Trump

Khamenei’s body has been found, a senior Israeli official told Reuters.

READ MORE HERE

Israel-US attack on Iran will affect energy prices, impact countries far away like Singapore: SM Lee

He said the overall climate of uncertainty will dampen trade and investment globally.

READ MORE HERE

The surprises and remaining questions over the US-Israeli attack on Iran

For the moment, the Iranians are leaving for themselves enough room for political manoeuvre.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

No reports of Singaporean casualties in Middle East; travel to region should be avoided: MFA

Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Israel, Iran and the Middle East.

READ MORE HERE

Muted demand for some Plus, Prime HDB flats as first-time buyers weigh stricter resale conditions

This subdued demand has also contributed to a bigger supply of balance flats.

READ MORE HERE

Pay $0 to buy a car? Concerns raised as outstanding loans hit 12-year high

Calls to curb excessive borrowing and plug loopholes have been growing louder.

READ MORE HERE

Greater interest in EVs at showrooms as PARF rebate cuts take effect

Lower preferential additional registration fee rebates kicked in for cars registered from Feb 20.

READ MORE HERE

Man wants ex-wife to pay back ABSD for buying a second property

A man wanted his ex-wife to account for the stamp duty for a second property because he did not approve the purchase.

READ MORE HERE

From fame to fallout, zi char chef Devid Retanasamy starts over at 42

After failed ventures and a $27,000 scam, he opens Xiao Hei Tze Char.

READ MORE HERE

Don Don Donki to shutter Downtown East outlet; March 15 will be last day of operations

The retail giant announced the closure in a Facebook post on Feb 27.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.