Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 1, 2026

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei confirmed dead: Trump
Israel-US attack on Iran will affect energy prices, impact countries far away like Singapore: SM Lee
He said the overall climate of uncertainty will dampen trade and investment globally.
The surprises and remaining questions over the US-Israeli attack on Iran
For the moment, the Iranians are leaving for themselves enough room for political manoeuvre.
No reports of Singaporean casualties in Middle East; travel to region should be avoided: MFA
Muted demand for some Plus, Prime HDB flats as first-time buyers weigh stricter resale conditions
Pay $0 to buy a car? Concerns raised as outstanding loans hit 12-year high
Greater interest in EVs at showrooms as PARF rebate cuts take effect
Lower preferential additional registration fee rebates kicked in for cars registered from Feb 20.
Man wants ex-wife to pay back ABSD for buying a second property
A man wanted his ex-wife to account for the stamp duty for a second property because he did not approve the purchase.