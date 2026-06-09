Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 9, 2026

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Published
Jun 09, 2026, 07:45 AM

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S’pore firms dial back hiring, but will pay higher wages for AI, soft skills

Research also finds that more workers fear becoming obsolete amid rapid AI adoption.

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PM Wong on disinformation, population and if a Cabinet reshuffle is looming

Singapore will act to ‘hold society together’ when content crosses the line, he said.

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S’pore must be more cohesive as global outlook remains uncertain: PM Wong

Full effects of the Mid-East conflict have yet to be felt here, he added.

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Iran, Israel say hostilities on hold after first attacks since truce

Exchange of fire came at a critical moment for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

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South Korea’s Lee earns praise for pragmatism, steady diplomacy hand

He said priority is to engage the North while also normalising ties with neighbours.

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KL’s higher EV import prices risk slowing green momentum

New policy from July 1 seen putting many EVs beyond middle-income buyers’ reach.

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Century-old bungalow built by ‘King of Bedok’ put up for conservation

Plans afoot to turn site where house sits into premium private landed housing.

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Young S’poreans build internship, entry-level job trackers to close opportunity gap

Job portals such as LinkedIn and Indeed are often tailored for more experienced professionals.

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Can we talk? Texting doesn’t fix things, and yet we’re all typing away

94% of Singapore workers actively use apps such as WhatsApp for sensitive discussions.

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How Ningxia is courting international travellers with wine tourism

China is banking on wine tourism to build global recognition for its vineyards and labels.

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