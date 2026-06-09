Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 9, 2026

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore firms dial back hiring, but will pay higher wages for AI, soft skills
PM Wong on disinformation, population and if a Cabinet reshuffle is looming
Singapore will act to ‘hold society together’ when content crosses the line, he said.
S’pore must be more cohesive as global outlook remains uncertain: PM Wong
Iran, Israel say hostilities on hold after first attacks since truce
Exchange of fire came at a critical moment for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.
South Korea’s Lee earns praise for pragmatism, steady diplomacy hand
KL’s higher EV import prices risk slowing green momentum
Century-old bungalow built by ‘King of Bedok’ put up for conservation
Young S’poreans build internship, entry-level job trackers to close opportunity gap
Job portals such as LinkedIn and Indeed are often tailored for more experienced professionals.
Can we talk? Texting doesn’t fix things, and yet we’re all typing away
94% of Singapore workers actively use apps such as WhatsApp for sensitive discussions.
How Ningxia is courting international travellers with wine tourism
China is banking on wine tourism to build global recognition for its vineyards and labels.