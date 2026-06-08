Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 8, 2026

Updated
Published
Jun 08, 2026, 07:55 AM

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More retrenched white-collar workers seeking unions’ help

NTUC seeing more retrenchments, flags concerns over offshoring and AI job cuts.

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S’pore households’ net wealth up, but also taking on more debt

SingStat figures indicate that the debt situation remains broadly stable for now.

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No banking details leaked in PCF Sparkletots pre-school data security incident

Photos, developmental records of pupils are hosted on a separate system that was not affected.

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Mid-East ceasefire at risk after Iran launches missile barrage at Israel

Tehran called the attack a “warning” after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs.

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No major technical roadblocks prevent S’pore from storing nuclear waste: Study

Finding comes as S’pore mulls over nuclear power as a clean new energy source.

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Mountbatten artwork removed by SMRT raises questions about artistic creativity: MP

A person had allegedly complained that the artist was “spraying chemicals onto the grass”.

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We need to close the gap between S’pore’s mental health goals and reality

How do we build a society more capable of well-being, the writer asks.

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Dead whale found in waters here among most elusive of its kind

Very little is known about the Omura’s whale species.

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Cool down with chendol

Beat the heat and check out these five spots in S’pore.

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Man appeals against ruling after he gets 95% of $23m matrimonial assets

He argued most assets were acquired before the marriage, or with funds earned before it.

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