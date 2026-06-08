Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 8, 2026

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More retrenched white-collar workers seeking unions’ help
S’pore households’ net wealth up, but also taking on more debt
No banking details leaked in PCF Sparkletots pre-school data security incident
Photos, developmental records of pupils are hosted on a separate system that was not affected.
Mid-East ceasefire at risk after Iran launches missile barrage at Israel
No major technical roadblocks prevent S’pore from storing nuclear waste: Study
Mountbatten artwork removed by SMRT raises questions about artistic creativity: MP
A person had allegedly complained that the artist was “spraying chemicals onto the grass”.
We need to close the gap between S’pore’s mental health goals and reality
Dead whale found in waters here among most elusive of its kind
Cool down with chendol
Man appeals against ruling after he gets 95% of $23m matrimonial assets
He argued most assets were acquired before the marriage, or with funds earned before it.